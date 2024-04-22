Advertisement

Verizon first quarter earnings: Verizon Communications announced on Monday that it experienced fewer wireless subscriber losses than expected in the first quarter, largely attributed to the popularity of its flexible plans and bundled streaming services like Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery's Max.

During the period from January to March, the US telecom giant reported a loss of 68,000 monthly bill-paying wireless phone subscribers, which was notably lower than the estimated loss of 100,000 predicted by eight analysts polled by FactSet. This also marked a considerable improvement from the loss of 127,000 subscribers in the first quarter of the previous year.

Verizon's strategy of offering customisable plans, particularly its premium myPlan option, has resonated well with consumers. The company noted that a majority of its customers are opting for this option, which allows for flexibility and personalisation. Last month, Verizon introduced new promotional offerings for myPlan, including a six-month free Disney bundle for both new and existing customers on selected unlimited plans, which commenced last Thursday.

In addition to these incentives, Verizon began providing discounted subscriptions to streaming services like Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery's Max with certain myPlan bundles starting in December. Despite the competitive landscape, Verizon remains a top player in the telecom industry, with total revenue reaching $33 billion in the first quarter.

However, phone upgrade levels have continued to decline, as customers increasingly opt to hold onto their devices for longer periods due to economic uncertainty and the absence of major new features. Verizon's plans typically come at a higher cost compared to competitors like AT&T and T-Mobile, both of which are set to report their earnings later this week.

Despite these challenges, Verizon's consumer business saw an improvement, reporting 158,000 wireless retail postpaid phone net losses compared to 263,000 losses in the same period last year, marking its best first-quarter performance since 2018.

In terms of financial performance, Verizon's free cash flow for the quarter was reported at $2.7 billion, slightly below the estimated $3.6 billion projected by Visible Alpha, a metric that influences dividend payouts.

(With Reuters inputs.)