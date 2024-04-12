×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

Vietnam real estate tycoon gets death sentence in $12 billion fraud case

The verdict revealed that 84 defendants in the case received varying sentences, ranging from three years' probation to life imprisonment.

Reported by: Business Desk
Truong My Lan
Truong My Lan | Image:AP Photo
In a landmark ruling, a court in Vietnam has sentenced real estate tycoon Truong My Lan to death for her involvement in a staggering 304 trillion dong ($12.5 billion) financial fraud, marking the country's largest fraud case to date.

The trial, which began on March 5 and ended earlier than expected, showcased the dramatic outcome of Vietnam's ongoing campaign against corruption, a pledge long championed by the ruling Communist Party leader, Nguyen Phu Trong.

Truong My Lan, chairwoman of Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, was found guilty of multiple charges including embezzlement, bribery, and violations of banking regulations at the conclusion of the trial held in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's business hub.

While Lan's family member expressed determination to continue the legal battle, stating that Lan intended to appeal against the sentence, her lawyers were not immediately available for comment.

The verdict revealed that 84 defendants in the case received varying sentences, ranging from three years' probation to life imprisonment. Lan and her associates were accused of misappropriating over 304 trillion dong from Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), which Lan effectively controlled through numerous proxies.

According to investigators, Lan orchestrated the fraudulent scheme between early 2018 and October 2022, during which time SCB required a state bailout after a significant deposit run. Lan allegedly misappropriated substantial sums by facilitating illegal loans to shell companies.

Vietnam's aggressive anti-corruption campaign, dubbed "Blazing Furnace," has led to the prosecution of numerous senior state officials and high-profile business figures. However, the fallout from these actions has not been without consequence, as evidenced by the $40 billion wipeout suffered by Vietnamese stocks following a series of major corporate arrests in 2022, which notably affected investor confidence in the rapidly growing economy.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published April 11th, 2024 at 15:57 IST

