Updated January 9th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Volkswagen brand's 2023 sales rebound to 4.87 million cars

In 2022, the Volkswagen brand faced setbacks in sales, continuing a trend that began during the pandemic.

Business Desk
Volkswagen
Volkswagen | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Volkswagen reported recovery in its brand's sales for the year 2023, reaching 4.87 million cars, as stated by the automaker on Tuesday. This rebound follows a challenging year in 2022 when sales dipped to 4.56 million cars due to disruptions in the supply chain.

In 2022, the Volkswagen brand faced setbacks in sales, continuing a trend that began during the pandemic. Factors such as the war in Ukraine and persistent chip shortages had a dampening effect on sales.

The 2023 sales figures show a positive turnaround, marking a 6.7 per cent improvement. This indicates a recovery in supply chains compared to the previous year, coupled with robust demand.

Notably, fully-electric vehicle (EV) sales saw a significant surge, rising by 21.1 per cent to 3,94,000 units. Despite Volkswagen's earlier warnings about the unexpected development of EV sales in the past year, the latest figures suggest a notable increase in consumer adoption of fully-electric vehicles from the brand.

The positive sales performance in 2023 signals a rebound for Volkswagen, reflecting improved supply chain dynamics and sustained consumer demand. As the automotive industry continues to navigate challenges, Volkswagen's focus on electric vehicles appears to be gaining traction, aligning with the broader industry shift towards sustainable mobility solutions.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published January 9th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

