Updated January 12th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

Volkswagen sales in 2023 driven by mass market vehicles

The German automaker, in its recent announcement, highlighted a notable 12 per cent increase in deliveries for the year, totaling 9.24 million vehicles.

Business Desk
Volkswagen
Volkswagen | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Volkswagen's robust sales performance in the past year was predominantly fuelled by the success of its mass-market vehicles and the premium Audi brand, which saw sales surpassing pre-pandemic levels at 1.9 million vehicles, as per data disclosed on Friday.

The German automaker, in its recent announcement, highlighted a notable 12 per cent increase in deliveries for the year, totaling 9.24 million vehicles. This growth signifies a post-pandemic recovery for Volkswagen, facilitated by the alleviation of supply chain challenges.

Breaking down the figures, Friday's report revealed a substantial 34.6 per cent surge in SEAT/CUPRA sales, a 6.7 per cent uptick in VW passenger car sales, and a significant 17.4 per cent boost in Audi sales. The latter, in particular, had faced challenges in recovering from the pandemic and had maintained sales figures around the same levels since 2020.

However, Volkswagen's share of battery-electric vehicle (EV) sales lagged behind its German counterparts, standing at 8.3 per cent. This discrepancy arose as the company had to scale back shifts and staffing at EV-producing plants in the latter part of the previous year due to unexpectedly sluggish demand.

Notably, the data also pointed to a challenging business landscape in China, where Volkswagen's joint ventures with FAW and SAIC, encompassing the VW, Audi, and Jetta brands, saw a reduction in market share from 14.8 per cent to 14.2 per cent, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

Investors and industry observers are now eagerly awaiting Volkswagen's financial results, slated for release on March 13, which will provide a comprehensive overview of the company's fiscal performance.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published January 12th, 2024 at 16:47 IST

