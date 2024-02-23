English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 09:45 IST

Volvo Cars plans stake dilution in electric vehicle maker Polestar

Following the proposed distribution, Volvo Cars will retain an 18 per cent stake in Polestar.

Business Desk
Volvo Cars
Volvo Cars | Image:Volvo Cars India
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Volvo Cars to dilute stake: Volvo Cars intends to distribute 62.7 per cent of its stake, valued at 9.5 billion crowns ($920.17 million), in the Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar Automotive Holding to its shareholders, the company announced on Friday. 

Following the proposed distribution, Volvo Cars will retain an 18 per cent stake in Polestar.

Advertisement

Critics have previously questioned Volvo Cars' heavy involvement in Polestar, where it currently holds approximately 48 per cent of the shares, citing it as a drain on Volvo's resources. 

In response, President and CEO Jim Rowan stated, “As we have major operational collaborations with Polestar and a financial relationship, it is logical for us to retain influence through a smaller 18 per cent stake in Polestar.”

Advertisement

Volvo Cars also highlighted its financial relationship with Polestar, including an outstanding convertible loan of $1 billion. 

Geely Holding, a majority owner of Volvo Cars based in China, will continue to provide operational and financial support to Polestar.

Advertisement

The distribution of the stake will occur through a 2:1 share split, followed by an automatic share redemption process, according to Volvo Cars.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 09:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

10 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

13 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

13 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

13 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

13 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

13 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

13 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

13 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

13 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

13 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

13 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

13 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

14 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

16 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

19 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. LIVE: Kashi Saw Positive Development Heights, Says PM Modi in Varanasi

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Rehan Ahmed flies back to England due top personal reasons

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 4th Test Day 1: What a debutant! India seal 3rd wicket

    Sports 14 minutes ago

  4. Haryana Cops Withdraw NSA Charges Against Protesting Farmers in Ambala

    India News14 minutes ago

  5. Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

    Lifestyle18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo