Volvo Cars to dilute stake: Volvo Cars intends to distribute 62.7 per cent of its stake, valued at 9.5 billion crowns ($920.17 million), in the Swedish electric vehicle manufacturer Polestar Automotive Holding to its shareholders, the company announced on Friday.

Following the proposed distribution, Volvo Cars will retain an 18 per cent stake in Polestar.

Critics have previously questioned Volvo Cars' heavy involvement in Polestar, where it currently holds approximately 48 per cent of the shares, citing it as a drain on Volvo's resources.

In response, President and CEO Jim Rowan stated, “As we have major operational collaborations with Polestar and a financial relationship, it is logical for us to retain influence through a smaller 18 per cent stake in Polestar.”

Volvo Cars also highlighted its financial relationship with Polestar, including an outstanding convertible loan of $1 billion.

Geely Holding, a majority owner of Volvo Cars based in China, will continue to provide operational and financial support to Polestar.

The distribution of the stake will occur through a 2:1 share split, followed by an automatic share redemption process, according to Volvo Cars.

(With Reuters Inputs)