Updated February 5th, 2024 at 08:02 IST

Vulnerable countries require urgent debt relief, climate action: Report

The report proposes extensive debt relief measures and suggests the exploration of innovative approaches, such as a China-led version of the Brady Bond plan.

Business Desk
Climate action
Climate action | Image:Pexels
  • 2 min read
Vulnerable countries: A Boston University Global Development Policy Center’s report stresses upon the critical need for immediate global action to assist vulnerable countries in averting financial collapse and addressing the challenges posed by climate change. 

The report proposes extensive debt relief measures and suggests the exploration of innovative approaches, such as a China-led version of the Brady Bond plan.

According to the report, 62 developing economies, including many nations in Africa and Oceania, are either already in a full-blown debt crisis or urgently require restructuring. 

The combination of rising global interest rates, sluggish post-pandemic economic recoveries, and the escalating costs of climate change has pushed a near-record number of countries to spend at least 20 per cent of their government revenues on servicing their debt—an unsustainable situation.

The report underscores the urgency of the situation, stating that immediate action is imperative to address the interconnected crises of global debt and environmental degradation. It calls for a radical approach to debt resolution and environmental protection.

The upcoming meeting of the "Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable," chaired by the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the G20 Brazilian presidency, is viewed as a crucial opportunity to devise more effective strategies for resolving debt issues.

Professor Kevin Gallagher of Boston University advocates for greater ambition in the G20-led "Common Framework" default resolution program, as well as the adoption of mechanisms allowing countries to temporarily suspend debt payments to avoid default.

In light of China's growing role as a creditor to developing nations, the report suggests exploring a modern-day equivalent of the Brady Bond plan, which could offer relief to debt-ridden countries. 

Gallagher believes China is well-positioned to spearhead such an initiative, given its major presence in troubled countries through state-controlled banks.

Moreover, the report highlights the risks posed by climate change to vulnerable nations, with 91 countries facing high levels of climate vulnerability and the urgent need to reduce emissions to meet Paris Agreement targets.

The potential return of climate change sceptic Donald Trump to power in the United States after the upcoming elections underscores the need for swift action. 

Locking in agreements at the G20 level could provide a safeguard against potential policy reversals.

The report underscores the critical need for concerted global efforts to provide debt relief and address climate challenges facing vulnerable countries, stressing that the time for action is now.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 5th, 2024 at 08:02 IST

