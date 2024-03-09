Advertisement

As investors navigate through earnings reports and monetary policy shifts, another variable is increasingly capturing their attention: the 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

In his recent State of the Union address, President Joe Biden proposed corporate tax hikes, presenting a contrasting stance to his opponent, Republican candidate Donald Trump, who championed tax cuts in 2017. The outcome of the election could significantly influence market dynamics, especially considering the potential impact on corporate taxes and economic policies.

Although predicting the market response to political proposals remains challenging, analysts are considering how political developments might intersect with ongoing market trends. These trends include the growing importance of artificial intelligence in business operations and evolving expectations regarding Federal Reserve policy adjustments. Despite recent market highs, investors are keenly aware of the potential implications of the upcoming election.

Opinion polls indicate a tight race between Biden and Trump, with both candidates garnering considerable support. While the U.S. economy continues to outperform, Americans generally perceive Trump more favourably on economic matters, according to polls.

Biden's proposed tax policies, including a corporate minimum tax and a "billionaire tax," face major political hurdles, given the partisan divide in Congress. However, fiscal policy is expected to be a top priority for the next administration, irrespective of the election outcome.

Historical trends suggest that election years often coincide with increased market volatility, particularly in the months leading up to the election. Despite this volatility, the S&P 500 has historically delivered strong returns during election years, although uncertainty remains a prevailing factor.

Investors are closely monitoring economic indicators, including job growth and consumer price data, to assess the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory. A potential rate cut in June remains on the table, contingent upon inflation trends and labour market dynamics.

(With Reuters inputs)

