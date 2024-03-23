×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 10:40 IST

Walmart-backed Ibotta files for US IPO amid surging market appetite

Set up in 2011 by Bryan Leach, Ibotta specialises in helping brands execute digital promotions while offering cashback rewards to consumers on daily purchases.

Reported by: Business Desk
Walmart-backed Ibotta files for IPO
Walmart-backed Ibotta files for IPO | Image:Google Play
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Ibotta files for IPO: Ibotta, the digital marketing company backed by retail giant Walmart, has officially filed for its initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, as revealed in its filing on Friday.

The Denver-based firm boasts an impressive clientele including major brands like PepsiCo, Nestle, and Coca-Cola, totaling over 850 clients. However, the exact size of the offering remains undisclosed.

Advertisement

In its filing, Ibotta showcased strong financial performance, with a notable 52% year-on-year revenue growth, reaching $320 million in 2023. Additionally, the company's net income margin expanded by 12 per cent.

Founded in 2011 by Bryan Leach, Ibotta specialises in helping brands execute digital promotions while offering cash-back rewards to consumers on everyday purchases.

Advertisement

Ibotta's decision to move forward with its IPO comes amid a favourable market environment, with increasing investor appetite for new offerings. 

Recent successful IPOs, including those of Reddit Inc. and Astera Labs, have bolstered confidence in the IPO market after a prolonged period of subdued activity.

Advertisement

The company intends to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "IBTA." Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, and BofA Securities have been appointed as lead underwriters for the IPO, signalling strong institutional support for Ibotta's public debut.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 10:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah Accuses BJP

3 minutes ago
Jeff Bezos Amazon

Amazon appeals

5 minutes ago
Curd vs yogurt: Difference and more

How To Make Curd At Home

6 minutes ago
How to protect your eyes during Holi

Eye Protection In Holi

7 minutes ago
Education News

GATE 2024 scorecard today

8 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Best Movies

8 minutes ago
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

9 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

Shivam Dube's remark

9 minutes ago
Business Equipment

US business equipment

11 minutes ago
Dalal Street

Market volatility persist

18 minutes ago
Janvadi Party Snaps Tie With SP Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Janvadi Party Snaps Tie

20 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

India News LIVE

25 minutes ago
Nisha Bano and Diljit Dosanjh

Is Diljit Married?

25 minutes ago
Logan Sargeant and Alexander Albon

Sargeant out of AUS GP

26 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: BJD Declares Solo Run For Upcoming Polls, No Alliance With BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

27 minutes ago
Massive blaze seen over the Crocus City Hall on Western edge of Moscow

Moscow Live

27 minutes ago
Top Medical Tourism Hotspot

Medical Tourism Hotspots

30 minutes ago
BJP Want to Suppress AAP Through Central Agencies: Atishi on ED Raids At Kejriwal's PS

Atishi on Kejriwal Arrest

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World9 hours ago

  2. Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Princess Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World10 hours ago

  3. Liquorgate: Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    India News11 hours ago

  4. 'Right now, if I look at myself': Iyer opens up on being axed by BCCI

    Sports 12 hours ago

  5. Book To Movie Adaptations To Watch

    Web Stories12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo