Advertisement

Walmart, the retail behemoth, commenced the reporting season for US retailers on a high note, revealing robust fourth-quarter results that outpaced expectations as inflation-pinched consumers flocked to its stores. Additionally, the company announced its plans to acquire smart-TV maker Vizio for a sum of $2.3 billion, sending its shares soaring by 3 per cent in premarket trading.

The proposed acquisition of Vizio, at $11.50 per share in cash, underscores Walmart's strategic focus on bolstering its fast-growing US advertising business, which witnessed a remarkable 22 per cent surge in ad sales during the quarter ended January 31. The move positions Walmart to capitalise on advertising revenue opportunities, leveraging Vizio's SmartCast operating system to offer suppliers the ability to display ads on streaming devices.

Advertisement

Analysts have pointed out that the acquisition grants Walmart a substantial foothold in the US television market, with control over approximately a fifth of the sector. Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management, remarked on the rationale behind the deal, highlighting the significant revenue potential available in the competitive arena of retail advertising.

The offer price for Vizio represents a premium of 47 per cent over its closing price as of February 12, signalling Walmart's commitment to securing the acquisition amidst growing competition. In premarket trading on Tuesday, Vizio shares surged by approximately 15 per cent to $10.96.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Walmart reported a 3.9 per cent increase in comparable sales, excluding fuel, for the fourth quarter, surpassing LSEG estimates of 2.91 per cent. Global eCommerce sales witnessed a remarkable growth of 23 per cent, underscoring the company's resilience and adaptability amidst evolving consumer preferences.

The retailer's fourth-quarter adjusted profit stood at $1.80 per share, surpassing expectations of $1.65 per share, further bolstering investor confidence in the company's performance.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Walmart expressed optimism, forecasting consolidated net sales in fiscal 2025 to grow between 3 per cent and 4 per cent, exceeding analysts' expectations of a 3.4 per cent rise. Moreover, the company's decision to increase its dividend by 9 per cent, marking the largest hike in over a decade, reflects its confidence in future growth prospects and cash flow potential.

(With Reuters inputs)

