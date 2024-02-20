Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Walmart surpasses sales estimates, announces Vizio acquisition for $2.3 billion

The proposed acquisition of Vizio, at $11.50 per share in cash, underscores Walmart's strategic focus on bolstering its fast-growing US advertising business.

Business Desk
Walmart Raises Annual Forecast: Walmart adjusts its annual sales and profit forecast for the second consecutive quarter, signaling a strong start to the holiday season.
Walmart reported a 3.9 per cent increase in comparable sales | Image:Wikimedia Commons
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Walmart, the retail behemoth, commenced the reporting season for US retailers on a high note, revealing robust fourth-quarter results that outpaced expectations as inflation-pinched consumers flocked to its stores. Additionally, the company announced its plans to acquire smart-TV maker Vizio for a sum of $2.3 billion, sending its shares soaring by 3 per cent in premarket trading.

The proposed acquisition of Vizio, at $11.50 per share in cash, underscores Walmart's strategic focus on bolstering its fast-growing US advertising business, which witnessed a remarkable 22 per cent surge in ad sales during the quarter ended January 31. The move positions Walmart to capitalise on advertising revenue opportunities, leveraging Vizio's SmartCast operating system to offer suppliers the ability to display ads on streaming devices.

Advertisement

Analysts have pointed out that the acquisition grants Walmart a substantial foothold in the US television market, with control over approximately a fifth of the sector. Brian Mulberry, client portfolio manager at Zacks Investment Management, remarked on the rationale behind the deal, highlighting the significant revenue potential available in the competitive arena of retail advertising.

The offer price for Vizio represents a premium of 47 per cent over its closing price as of February 12, signalling Walmart's commitment to securing the acquisition amidst growing competition. In premarket trading on Tuesday, Vizio shares surged by approximately 15 per cent to $10.96.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Walmart reported a 3.9 per cent increase in comparable sales, excluding fuel, for the fourth quarter, surpassing LSEG estimates of 2.91 per cent. Global eCommerce sales witnessed a remarkable growth of 23 per cent, underscoring the company's resilience and adaptability amidst evolving consumer preferences.

The retailer's fourth-quarter adjusted profit stood at $1.80 per share, surpassing expectations of $1.65 per share, further bolstering investor confidence in the company's performance.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Walmart expressed optimism, forecasting consolidated net sales in fiscal 2025 to grow between 3 per cent and 4 per cent, exceeding analysts' expectations of a 3.4 per cent rise. Moreover, the company's decision to increase its dividend by 9 per cent, marking the largest hike in over a decade, reflects its confidence in future growth prospects and cash flow potential.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 18:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

19 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

20 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

20 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

20 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

20 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

20 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

21 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

21 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

21 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

a day ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

a day ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

a day ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Divya Agarwal Ties The Knot With Apurva | See Pics

    Web Stories8 minutes ago

  2. ‘Naam Batao’: Rahul Gandhi Intimidates Mediaperson During Yatra | Watch

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  3. Raising funds in India at strongest over next 2 years: BofA

    Business News12 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video Shows 'Desi Jugaad' Children From Rajasthan Make DIY Jhoola

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Farmers’ Protest: Agitators Bring Proclain Machine to Clear Barricading

    India News18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo