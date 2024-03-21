Advertisement

Before Olympics: Warner Bros Discovery is about to launch its Max streaming service in Europe starting May 21, just before the Paris Olympics kick off.



The platform will bring popular shows like "The Sopranos" and "The Wire" from HBO Max, as well as reality TV from Discovery and sports from Eurosport to European viewers.

Pricing details will be announced later, but in the US, Max starts at $9.99 a month. The service was first launched in the US last May to compete with Netflix and Disney+.



The pricing will vary in different countries.

Max will first roll out in the Nordics, Iberia, Central and Eastern Europe, followed by launches in Poland, the Netherlands, France, and Belgium.

The platform will stream all live events from the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris to European subscribers.

Subscribers will also get access to international and European sports events like the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

The European launch of Max will coincide with the premiere of season 2 of "House of the Dragon" on June 17.



(With Reuters Inputs)