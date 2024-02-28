English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 09:39 IST

Warner Bros Discovery to shut down New Zealand TV news provider

The decision comes as Warner Bros Discovery seeks to further reduce costs amidst challenging economic conditions.

Business Desk
Warner Bros
Warner Bros | Image:Warner Bros
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Warner Bros to close newsroom operations: Warner Bros Discovery, the owner of New Zealand's Newshub, a prominent television news provider aired on channel Three, announced on Wednesday its intention to close down the newsroom operations, television news broadcasts, and website by June 30, potentially leading to the loss of up to 200 media jobs.

The decision comes as Warner Bros Discovery seeks to further reduce costs amid challenging economic conditions. 

Advertisement

According to Glen Kyne, a senior vice president at Warner Bros Discovery in Australia and New Zealand, the closure reflects the economic realities faced by the free-to-air television and news industries.

New Zealand law mandates a consultation process for proposed restructures or redundancies, with a final decision expected in early April. 

Advertisement

If implemented, the closure would mark the end of 35 years of broadcast news on the Three network, leaving state-owned TVNZ as the primary producer of broadcast news in New Zealand.

Kyne acknowledged Newshub's importance in the New Zealand media landscape but stressed upon the necessity of the proposed changes despite their potential impact.

Advertisement

Newshub's website indicated that the closure could affect 200 journalists, producers, editors, camera operators, and associated staff. 

However, Warner Bros Discovery plans to maintain operations of the digital platform ThreeNow and network channel Three, showcasing programming from its library and local content where feasible funding can be secured.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 09:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

7 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

7 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

7 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

7 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

8 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

8 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

8 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

9 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

11 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

15 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

16 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

16 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

16 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

16 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

16 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

16 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kylian Mbappe shares serene view from Barcelona amid free agency rumors

    Sports 20 minutes ago

  2. LoP Jairam Thakur Meets Guv, Demands Division of Votes in Assembly

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. CUET UG 2024 registration begins, check notificatfion here

    Education21 minutes ago

  4. Kane Williamson welcomes his third child, a baby girl

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  5. Sandeshkhali LIVE: BJP to Stage Sit-In Dharna, Sheikh Still on The Run

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo