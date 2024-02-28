Warner Bros Discovery to shut down New Zealand TV news provider

Advertisement

Warner Bros to close newsroom operations: Warner Bros Discovery, the owner of New Zealand's Newshub, a prominent television news provider aired on channel Three, announced on Wednesday its intention to close down the newsroom operations, television news broadcasts, and website by June 30, potentially leading to the loss of up to 200 media jobs.

The decision comes as Warner Bros Discovery seeks to further reduce costs amid challenging economic conditions.

According to Glen Kyne, a senior vice president at Warner Bros Discovery in Australia and New Zealand, the closure reflects the economic realities faced by the free-to-air television and news industries.

New Zealand law mandates a consultation process for proposed restructures or redundancies, with a final decision expected in early April.

If implemented, the closure would mark the end of 35 years of broadcast news on the Three network, leaving state-owned TVNZ as the primary producer of broadcast news in New Zealand.

Kyne acknowledged Newshub's importance in the New Zealand media landscape but stressed upon the necessity of the proposed changes despite their potential impact.

Newshub's website indicated that the closure could affect 200 journalists, producers, editors, camera operators, and associated staff.

However, Warner Bros Discovery plans to maintain operations of the digital platform ThreeNow and network channel Three, showcasing programming from its library and local content where feasible funding can be secured.

(With Reuters Inputs)