The world's top 20 hedge funds delivered a staggering $67 billion in returns for investors in 2023, nearly tripling the previous year's results, according to data released by LCH Investments on Monday.

Activist fund TCI Fund Management, led by billionaire Christopher Hohn, emerged as the frontrunner in the annual ranking, boasting $12.9 billion in returns after fees. Bridgewater Associates, founded by billionaire Ray Dalio, and Caxton were the only two firms among the top 20 that posted losses.

The top 20 hedge fund managers, on average, achieved a 10.5 per cent return in 2023, surpassing the industry's overall return of 6.4 per cent, as reported by LCH.

Multi-strategy giants, Citadel, Millennium Management, and D. E. Shaw, claimed the top three spots in lifetime gains. Despite constituting only 4.6 per cent of the industry's assets under management, these three powerhouses generated an impressive 38.3 per cent of the entire industry's returns over the past three years, according to Rick Sopher, LCH's chairman.

Sopher highlighted the common practice among multi-strategy hedge funds of using significant leverage to boost returns. These larger firms also have the financial capability to attract top talent due to their fee structures covering most operational costs.

The strong performance in 2023 marked a recovery from a challenging 2022, where at least eight of the top 20 hedge funds experienced losses amid market turbulence triggered by the war in Ukraine and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Citadel, led by billionaire Ken Griffin, retained its leading position in 2023, amassing $74 billion in gains since its establishment in 1990. The firm's flagship fund surged 15.3 per cent last year, prompting a decision to return about $7 billion to investors.

Pershing Square, an activist fund managed by William Ackman, made a notable return to the rankings for the first time since 2015, securing the 20th position for 2023 with $18.8 billion in returns since 2004. In 2023, Pershing Square outperformed broader stock market gains, posting a return of 26.7 per cent and rebounding from a loss in the previous year.

(With Reuters inputs)