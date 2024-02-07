Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 09:19 IST

World's top 20 hedge funds deliver $67 billion return in 2023: Report

Activist fund TCI Fund Management, led by billionaire Christopher Hohn, emerged as the frontrunner in the annual ranking.

Business Desk
us dollars
US dollar | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The world's top 20 hedge funds delivered a staggering $67 billion in returns for investors in 2023, nearly tripling the previous year's results, according to data released by LCH Investments on Monday.

Activist fund TCI Fund Management, led by billionaire Christopher Hohn, emerged as the frontrunner in the annual ranking, boasting $12.9 billion in returns after fees. Bridgewater Associates, founded by billionaire Ray Dalio, and Caxton were the only two firms among the top 20 that posted losses.

Advertisement

The top 20 hedge fund managers, on average, achieved a 10.5 per cent return in 2023, surpassing the industry's overall return of 6.4 per cent, as reported by LCH.

Multi-strategy giants, Citadel, Millennium Management, and D. E. Shaw, claimed the top three spots in lifetime gains. Despite constituting only 4.6 per cent of the industry's assets under management, these three powerhouses generated an impressive 38.3 per cent of the entire industry's returns over the past three years, according to Rick Sopher, LCH's chairman.

Advertisement

Sopher highlighted the common practice among multi-strategy hedge funds of using significant leverage to boost returns. These larger firms also have the financial capability to attract top talent due to their fee structures covering most operational costs.

The strong performance in 2023 marked a recovery from a challenging 2022, where at least eight of the top 20 hedge funds experienced losses amid market turbulence triggered by the war in Ukraine and Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Advertisement

Citadel, led by billionaire Ken Griffin, retained its leading position in 2023, amassing $74 billion in gains since its establishment in 1990. The firm's flagship fund surged 15.3 per cent last year, prompting a decision to return about $7 billion to investors.

Pershing Square, an activist fund managed by William Ackman, made a notable return to the rankings for the first time since 2015, securing the 20th position for 2023 with $18.8 billion in returns since 2004. In 2023, Pershing Square outperformed broader stock market gains, posting a return of 26.7 per cent and rebounding from a loss in the previous year.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 08:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 minutes ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

16 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

20 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

21 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

21 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

21 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

21 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Japan is the new Disneyland of global activism

    Business News7 minutes ago

  2. After Losing NCP Symbol to Ajit, Sharad Pawar Gets New Name For Faction

    Politics News7 minutes ago

  3. Power Grid Corp of India's Q3 profit rises after demand surge

    Business News8 minutes ago

  4. ControlZ raises $3 million led by 9 Unicorn, Venture Catalysts

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement