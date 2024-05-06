Xi Jinping begins Europe tour from France amid rising trade tensions

Advertisement

Xi Jinping in Paris: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in France on Sunday for a state visit hosted by President Emmanuel Macron, aimed at addressing a range of issues including Ukraine and trade relations.

This visit marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between France and China and marks Xi's first trip to Europe since 2019. Alongside France, he is scheduled to visit Serbia and Hungary.

Advertisement

Xi's decision to prioritise France as the primary European destination underscores the relatively positive relationship between China and France, particularly since Macron's state visit to China in April 2023. It also underlines Macron's influence as a key figure within the European Union.

Accompanied by his wife, Peng Liyuan, Xi was welcomed at Paris Orly Airport by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal. On Monday, he is scheduled for discussions in Paris, which will also include EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, followed by a state banquet hosted by Macron.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Macron plans to engage in more private discussions with Xi, taking him to the Pyrenees mountains, an area of personal significance to Macron.

A clear focus for Macron during these talks will be to caution Xi against supporting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Western officials are concerned about the potential use of Chinese machine tools in Russian arms production and are keen for China to refrain from supplying weapons to Russia, which could further escalate the conflict.

Advertisement

Macron highlighted the importance of engaging with China to maintain international stability and peace, stating, "It is in our interest to get China to weigh in on the stability of the international order. We must, therefore, work with China to build peace."