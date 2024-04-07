×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Yellen urges open dialogue, responsible management in China talks

The meeting comes as part of Yellen's second visit to China in nine months, with her previous visit in July 2023 aimed at normalising economic relations.

Reported by: Business Desk
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen with Premier He Lifeng
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
During a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Sunday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed on the importance of open and difficult conversations between the United States and China, stating that such dialogues have placed the two economic giants on a more stable footing over the past year.

Yellen highlighted that while Washington and Beijing have made progress in stabilising their bilateral relationship, there are still challenges to address. She reflected on the need for both countries to respect each other and work as partners rather than adversaries.

Addressing concerns over China's industrial overcapacity, particularly in sectors such as electric vehicles (EVs) and clean energy products, Yellen reiterated the importance of responsible management of the complex relationship between the two nations. She highlighted the potential impact of China's excess production on American workers and businesses.

The meeting comes as part of Yellen's second visit to China in nine months, with her previous visit in July 2023 aimed at normalising economic relations following heightened tensions over various issues, including trade disputes and differences over COVID-19's origins.

In a positive development indicating a thaw in tensions, Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping held a nearly two-hour call earlier in the week to manage tensions over the South China Sea, their first direct talks since a summit in November.

Additionally, US and Chinese military officials recently met in Hawaii for rare discussions focused on operational safety and professionalism, further indicating efforts to stabilize ties between the two nations.

During her visit to China, Yellen also engaged in discussions on balanced growth, particularly in the context of China's battery manufacturing capacity outpacing demand in the EV industry. Yellen advocated for a level playing field to protect US workers and businesses, reflecting the need for cooperation to address pressing global challenges.

However, Chinese state media have pushed back against Yellen's concerns over excess capacity, stating that highlighting "Chinese overcapacity" serves as a pretext for protectionist policies. Despite differences, there remains hope for progress in breaking down barriers hindering mutually beneficial cooperation between the two economic powerhouses.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published April 7th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

