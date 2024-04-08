×

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

Yellen warns China against decimating new industries with excessive exports

Yellen's second trip to China in nine months reflects ongoing efforts to alleviate strained ties between the world's two largest economies.

Reported by: Business Desk
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen | Image:ANI
US warns China on imports: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has issued a stern warning to China, asserting that the United States will not tolerate the decimation of new industries by Chinese imports. As she concluded four days of discussions aimed at urging Beijing to rein in excess industrial capacity, Yellen underlined her concerns about China's escalating exports of electric vehicles, batteries, solar panels, and other green-energy goods.

Yellen's second trip to China in nine months reflects ongoing efforts to alleviate strained ties between the world's two largest economies. Central to her message is the contention that China's state support has propelled its production capacity to levels surpassing domestic demand, thereby posing a threat to industries both in the US and abroad.

Drawing parallels to the distress seen by the US steel sector due to below-cost Chinese steel flooding global markets over a decade ago, Yellen stressed on her steadfast resolve, alongside President Biden, to prevent a recurrence of such circumstances. "We've seen this story before," Yellen remarked, making it clear that the Biden administration will not accept a reality where American industries face existential threats from cheap Chinese imports.

The implications of flooded global markets with artificially inexpensive Chinese products extend beyond economic concerns, as Yellen highlighted the threat to the viability of American and foreign firms alike. While Yellen refrained from specifying punitive measures like tariffs, she stressed the urgent need for China to bolster consumer demand and transition its growth model away from supply-side investment.

Yellen's engagements with Chinese officials, including Premier Li Qiang, Finance Minister Lan Foan, and leaders of the People's Bank of China, focussed on advancing American interests while fostering deeper cooperation on financial stability issues. Notably, the US and China are intensifying collaboration through simulations of financial shocks, a testament to ongoing efforts to rebuild economic ties amid simmering tensions.

Despite assurances from China's parliament regarding steps to curb industrial overcapacity, Beijing has pushed back against what it perceives as undue criticism. Chinese officials contend that accusations of excess capacity overlook the innovation and market competition driving their industries, while warning against trade curbs that could impede global access to green energy alternatives crucial for achieving climate goals.

In response to criticism, Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao voiced pointed objections during a roundtable meeting with Chinese electric vehicle (EV) makers in Paris. Wang refuted assertions by the US and Europe regarding Chinese excess EV capacity, asserting that Chinese companies rely on continuous technological innovation and market competition for rapid development, rather than subsidies.

Amidst these tensions, the broader discourse surrounding economic and trade issues between the US and China has become increasingly complex. Beijing's call for viewing production capacity from a "market-oriented and global perspective" underscores the differing viewpoints on how to address the challenges posed by China's industrial prowess.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published April 8th, 2024 at 13:12 IST

