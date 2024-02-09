Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 07:18 IST

Yen nears 10-week low, dollar gains on rate speculation

The upcoming major US data release is January's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation reading scheduled for Tuesday.

Business Desk
Yen
Yen | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yen struggles: The Yen hovered near a 10-week low on Friday, while the Dollar edged higher for a fourth consecutive week as traders adjusted their expectations regarding interest rate movements by central banks.

In early Asian trading, the yen remained relatively unchanged at 149.315 per Dollar, after reaching 149.48 late in the previous session, marking its lowest level since November 27.

Advertisement

BOJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida's remarks on Thursday suggested that the Bank of Japan might not rapidly raise rates even after ending its negative interest rate policy, which the market anticipates could happen as soon as next month.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki expressed vigilance over foreign exchange movements on Friday morning in Tokyo but reiterated that decisions regarding monetary policy lie with the central bank. However, the yen showed little reaction to his warning.

Advertisement

The Dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, held steady at 104.15, having gained 0.1 per cent on Thursday following encouraging data on the US labour market. This data further dampened expectations for early rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

For the week, the Dollar index has climbed 0.18 per cent, supported by robust monthly payroll figures and a hawkish stance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell during a recent "60 Minutes" interview.

Advertisement

The upcoming major US data release is January's Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation reading scheduled for Tuesday.

Traders currently assign only a 16.5 per cent probability of a rate cut at the Fed's next policy meeting in March, a significant drop from 65.9 per cent odds a month earlier, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Advertisement

Richard Franulovich, Westpac's head of foreign exchange strategy, expects a potential rally towards 105.50 for the Dollar index, citing resilience in the US economy extending into 2024 and a challenging path towards achieving inflation targets.

Both the euro and sterling remained relatively stable, with officials from the European Central Bank and Bank of England resisting market expectations of early rate cuts.

Advertisement

New Zealand's Dollar strengthened by 0.34 per cent to $0.6117, supported by speculation of delayed Reserve Bank rate cuts or even the possibility of further hikes, following stronger-than-expected job market data.

ANZ anticipates quarter-point rate hikes this month and in April, with February presenting a close call. 

Advertisement

Chief economist Sharon Zollner stressed the importance of meeting inflation targets for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

The Australian Dollar remained flat at $0.6491, while the leading cryptocurrency bitcoin traded relatively unchanged around $45,300.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 07:18 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

14 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

20 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

20 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

23 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

29 minutes ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

4 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

4 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

4 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Takes A Car Ride

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harley-Davidson forecasts 2024 motorcycle revenue below estimates

    Automobile14 minutes ago

  2. Pak Elections LIVE: Nawaz Sharif Celebrates 'Prematurely'

    World16 minutes ago

  3. Renault credits Nissan for 797 mn Euros to its CY23 earnings

    Business News27 minutes ago

  4. Ole Solskjaer wants to feel the thrill of managing a club again!

    Sports 29 minutes ago

  5. Sonakshi Sinha Charms With Her Monochromatic Look

    Web Stories30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement