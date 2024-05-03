Advertisement

The yen geared up for its biggest weekly advance in 16 months on Friday, with Japan's suspected intervention earlier in the week believed to have bolstered the currency from 34-year lows. Meanwhile, the dollar index slid to a three-week low as investors awaited US employment figures.

In Asian trading, the yen reached a three-week high of 152.75 per dollar and was on track to mark a weekly surge of 3.19 per cent, its biggest since January 2023. It closed 0.26 per cent higher for the day at 153.25 per dollar.

Market participants remained apprehensive for any potential major fluctuations in the yen following suspicions of Tokyo's intervention to stabilise its currency earlier in the week. Bank of Japan data suggested interventions totalling around 9.16 trillion yen ($59.8 billion) on both Monday and Wednesday.

Francesco Pesole, currency strategist at ING, highlighted the significance of the recent interventions, particularly in light of the Federal Open Market Committee's less hawkish stance post-meeting on Wednesday. He stressed that the Ministry of Finance's reduced tolerance for post-intervention yen depreciation, drawing parallels to the yen's decline after Japan's FX intervention in September 2022.

Following the expected decision by the Federal Reserve to maintain interest rates, attention now shifts to the US nonfarm payrolls report scheduled for later in the day. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks regarding prolonged elevated interest rates added to market speculation, countering discussions of imminent rate hikes.

The dollar index, reflecting the currency against a basket of six peers including the strengthening yen, inched 0.08 per cent lower to 105.22 after touching its lowest point since April 11. It is on track for its most significant weekly decline in nearly two months, down 0.8 per cent for the week.

Pesole stressed on the importance of today's US payrolls data, considering its implications for market sentiment and the prospects of Federal Reserve rate adjustments.

In other currencies, the euro advanced 0.18 per cent to $1.0740 and was poised for its most significant weekly gain since March, with a rise of nearly 0.46 per cent. Similarly, sterling climbed 0.15 per cent to $1.2558, marking its most substantial weekly advance in two months with a 0.46 per cent rise.

(With Reuters inputs)

