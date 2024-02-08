English
Updated January 11th, 2024 at 07:25 IST

Yen underperforms as Dollar pauses for US CPI data

Core inflation for December is anticipated to fall to 3.8 per cent year on year, its slowest since early 2021.

Business Desk
Yen underperforms: The Yen faced pressure on Thursday due to sluggish Japanese wages, while the Dollar remained stable as traders awaited US inflation data to assess the likelihood of rate cuts. 

Image Credits: Pexels

The Yen experienced a 0.9 per cent decline against the Dollar and a 1.2 per cent drop against the Euro following data revealing a 20th consecutive monthly decrease in real wages for Japanese workers in November, contrary to policymakers' hopes for wage growth before implementing policy tightening.

In morning trade, the Yen was at 145.55 per Dollar and reached a six-week low of 159.99 per Euro. 

The Euro was valued at $1.0974, and other major currencies held steady against the Dollar, with all attention focussed on the upcoming US data scheduled for release at 13:30 GMT.

After a decline in the latter part of 2023, the Dollar stabilized early in 2024. The Federal Reserve's indication of the conclusion of rate hikes and the anticipation of significant cuts by traders contributed to the previous decline. 

While the pricing for cuts has moderated slightly, futures still indicate expectations of 140 basis points of cuts this year, with a 2/3 chance of them starting as early as March.

New York Fed President John Williams cautioned against premature calls for rate cuts, emphasizing the need to address inflation and bring it back to the 2 per cent target. 

Core inflation for December is anticipated to fall to 3.8 per cent year on year, its slowest since early 2021.

Rabobank's senior FX strategist, Jane Foley, suggested that investors might be overly optimistic about Fed rate cuts, foreseeing a correction in this outlook. She anticipated support for the Dollar in the short term, with the Euro facing pressure from a weakening German economy. 

Foley projected a potential dip in Euro/Dollar to $1.05 over a three-month period, followed by a weakening of the Dollar in the second half of the year due to the impact of Fed rate cuts.

The Dollar index hovered at 102.3, while sterling bought $1.2750, and the Australian and New Zealand Dollars remained within recent ranges. 

Bitcoin, which had seen a 50 per cent gain since October, remained volatile but ultimately unchanged at $46,600 when the US securities regulator approved bitcoin-owning exchange-traded funds.

Aside from US inflation data, traders speculated about possible rate cuts in China, leading to the sale of the yuan to a one-month low of 7.1772 per Dollar on Wednesday. 

South Korea's central bank maintained its policy rate for an eighth consecutive meeting, keeping the won steady at 1,318 to the Dollar.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published January 11th, 2024 at 07:25 IST

