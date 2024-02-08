English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 9th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Yuan dips against Dollar amidst growing expectations of policy easing

Ahead of the market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 7.101 per US dollar, slightly weaker than the previous fix.

Business Desk
Yuan
Yuan | Image:Pexels Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

China's yuan weakened against the US dollar, spurred by remarks from Zou Lan, the head of the monetary policy department at the People's Bank of China (PBOC). Lan's comments reinforced market expectations of imminent policy easing measures to stimulate demand amid a delicate economic recovery.

Zou Lan indicated that the PBOC could utilize various monetary policy tools, including open market operations, medium-term lending facilities (MLF), and reserve requirements, to support reasonable credit growth. Citi analysts noted that Lan's statements laid the groundwork for potential easing, creating anticipation that fuelled increased activity in the offshore yuan overnight. Similar comments from Zou in July had previously lifted speculation about easing measures.

Advertisement

The growing belief in forthcoming easing measures led to a drop in yields on China's benchmark 10-year government bonds, reaching levels below 2.5 per cent, the lowest since April 2020. Despite various policy measures implemented last year to bolster the post-COVID economic recovery, additional measures are now anticipated to stabilize short-term growth.

Ahead of the market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 7.101 per US dollar, slightly weaker than the previous fix. The spot yuan opened at 7.1558 per dollar and was trading at 7.1583 at midday, reflecting a 54-pip decline from the previous late session close.

Advertisement

Maybank analysts highlighted potential risks of the offshore yuan depreciating against the dollar and suggested that, while an interest rate cut is not expected, a reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut could be on the horizon.

The global dollar index saw a slight decline, falling to 102.132 from the previous close of 102.209. The offshore yuan traded 63 pips weaker than its onshore counterpart, standing at 7.1646 per dollar.

Advertisement

Market participants are closely monitoring these developments, navigating the potential impact of policy decisions on currency dynamics and economic recovery in the coming sessions.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 9th, 2024 at 10:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

8 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

8 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

11 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

11 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

11 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

14 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

14 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

18 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting to Begin Shortly

    World12 minutes ago

  2. Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion Postponed Due To Congress' Yatra

    Politics News13 minutes ago

  3. Dollar swings on Fed comments; Yuan stable post-inflation data

    Business News15 minutes ago

  4. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News16 minutes ago

  5. Chinese stocks surge after appointment of new securities regulator

    Business News20 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement