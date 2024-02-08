Advertisement

China's yuan weakened against the US dollar, spurred by remarks from Zou Lan, the head of the monetary policy department at the People's Bank of China (PBOC). Lan's comments reinforced market expectations of imminent policy easing measures to stimulate demand amid a delicate economic recovery.

Zou Lan indicated that the PBOC could utilize various monetary policy tools, including open market operations, medium-term lending facilities (MLF), and reserve requirements, to support reasonable credit growth. Citi analysts noted that Lan's statements laid the groundwork for potential easing, creating anticipation that fuelled increased activity in the offshore yuan overnight. Similar comments from Zou in July had previously lifted speculation about easing measures.

The growing belief in forthcoming easing measures led to a drop in yields on China's benchmark 10-year government bonds, reaching levels below 2.5 per cent, the lowest since April 2020. Despite various policy measures implemented last year to bolster the post-COVID economic recovery, additional measures are now anticipated to stabilize short-term growth.

Ahead of the market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate at 7.101 per US dollar, slightly weaker than the previous fix. The spot yuan opened at 7.1558 per dollar and was trading at 7.1583 at midday, reflecting a 54-pip decline from the previous late session close.

Maybank analysts highlighted potential risks of the offshore yuan depreciating against the dollar and suggested that, while an interest rate cut is not expected, a reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut could be on the horizon.

The global dollar index saw a slight decline, falling to 102.132 from the previous close of 102.209. The offshore yuan traded 63 pips weaker than its onshore counterpart, standing at 7.1646 per dollar.

Market participants are closely monitoring these developments, navigating the potential impact of policy decisions on currency dynamics and economic recovery in the coming sessions.

(With Reuters inputs)