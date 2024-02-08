Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 10:30 IST

Yuan maintains stability amid soft economic indicators

People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.105 per US dollar before the market opening, slightly firmer than the previous fix at 7.1087.

Business Desk
Yuan
Yuan | Image:Pexels Photo
Stable yuan: China's yuan remained relatively unchanged on Friday, with regulators actively supporting the currency amidst growing expectations that policymakers will introduce additional economic support measures.

Data released on Friday indicated a somewhat shaky start for the Chinese economy in 2024, with lingering deflationary pressures and a marginal increase in exports not signaling an immediate reversal in weak domestic activity.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.105 per US dollar before the market opening, slightly firmer than the previous fix at 7.1087. Analysts from Maybank noted, "The fix continues to convey PBOC's desire for a stable yuan amid speculation on near-term monetary policy easing and fears of deflation."

A Reuters poll suggests that China's central bank is likely to increase liquidity injections and lower the key interest rate during the rollover of maturing medium-term policy loans on Monday, aiming to bolster the recovery of the world's second-largest economy.

While expectations of further policy easing have influenced the yuan, the PBOC remains committed to maintaining currency stability, as highlighted by Maybank analysts.

In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 7.1672 per dollar and traded at 7.1627 at midday, showing slight strength compared to the previous late session close.

Zhiwei Zhang, Chief Economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, commented on the prevailing economic conditions, stating, "The deflationary pressure in China's economy remains as domestic demand is still weak. The property sector continues to weigh on the economy. Exports, as a pillar for growth in China, are not strong enough to boost overall domestic demand. Support from fiscal policy expansion is critical."

Simultaneously, the global dollar index held steady, driven by considerations of higher-than-expected U.S. consumer price inflation. This comes against market expectations of a potential rate cut by the Federal Reserve as early as March. The offshore yuan was trading at 7.1708 per dollar.

As China navigates economic challenges, the yuan's stability and policymakers' approach to potential stimulus measures will remain closely monitored by market participants.

(With Reuters inputs)
 

Published January 12th, 2024 at 10:30 IST

