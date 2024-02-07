Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

Yuan set for third consecutive weekly decline against strengthening Dollar

The onshore spot Yuan traded at approximately 7.1960 at 04:00 GMT, showing little change from the previous session close.

Business Desk
Yuan
Yuan | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yuan to fall: China's Yuan is poised for a third consecutive week of weakening against the rebounding US Dollar, despite a flat performance on Friday. 

The onshore spot Yuan traded at approximately 7.1960 at 04:00 GMT, showing little change from the previous session close. 

Advertisement

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set a stronger midpoint rate, attempting to restrain USD/CNY around the 7.20 level. Alvin Tan, Head of Asia FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets, anticipates a potential upward movement beyond this level soon.

For the week, the Yuan has depreciated by about 0.4 per cent against the Dollar, marking a three-week losing streak. Economic weaknesses in China, coupled with reduced expectations of US rate cuts, have exerted pressure on the Chinese currency. 

Advertisement

Recent data on China's economic and population trends underscore long-term challenges for the world's second-largest economy.

The Yuan's decline is also influenced by a resurgent US Dollar, driven by traders scaling back expectations of early US rate cuts amid escalating geopolitical tensions. 

Advertisement

Maybank notes that ongoing attacks in the Red Sea pose risks to global trade and supply chains, potentially contributing to inflation pressures.

Chang Wei Liang, FX and Credit Strategist at DBS, attributes the greenback's strength to resilient US economic data and the outperformance of US equities. 

Advertisement

Despite the current challenges, Liang remains optimistic about the Yuan, expecting China to provide additional support to bolster its struggling economy. "We maintain a constructive outlook on the RMB amid the pipeline of stimulus," he stated.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

21 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

27 minutes ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

30 minutes ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Desi Jugaad: Bicycle Tyre Transformed into Spinning Table| Watch

    Info13 minutes ago

  2. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info21 minutes ago

  3. ED Releases WhatsApp Chats of Hemant in Court, Info on Scam Accessed

    Politics News22 minutes ago

  4. RBI greenlights Zoho, Juspay, Decentro as payment aggregators

    Business News25 minutes ago

  5. Congress Talks About Dividing India on North-South Lines: PM Modi

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement