Advertisement

Yuan to fall: China's Yuan is poised for a third consecutive week of weakening against the rebounding US Dollar, despite a flat performance on Friday.

The onshore spot Yuan traded at approximately 7.1960 at 04:00 GMT, showing little change from the previous session close.

Advertisement

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set a stronger midpoint rate, attempting to restrain USD/CNY around the 7.20 level. Alvin Tan, Head of Asia FX Strategy at RBC Capital Markets, anticipates a potential upward movement beyond this level soon.

For the week, the Yuan has depreciated by about 0.4 per cent against the Dollar, marking a three-week losing streak. Economic weaknesses in China, coupled with reduced expectations of US rate cuts, have exerted pressure on the Chinese currency.

Advertisement

Recent data on China's economic and population trends underscore long-term challenges for the world's second-largest economy.

The Yuan's decline is also influenced by a resurgent US Dollar, driven by traders scaling back expectations of early US rate cuts amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

Advertisement

Maybank notes that ongoing attacks in the Red Sea pose risks to global trade and supply chains, potentially contributing to inflation pressures.

Chang Wei Liang, FX and Credit Strategist at DBS, attributes the greenback's strength to resilient US economic data and the outperformance of US equities.

Advertisement

Despite the current challenges, Liang remains optimistic about the Yuan, expecting China to provide additional support to bolster its struggling economy. "We maintain a constructive outlook on the RMB amid the pipeline of stimulus," he stated.

(With Reuters Inputs)