Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 1st, 2024 at 09:28 IST

Yuan softens amid persistent manufacturing weakness in China

Moody's Analytics economists highlighted that officials might be hesitant to adjust interest rates, considering the yuan's struggles since the beginning of 2023

Business Desk
Yuan
Yuan | Image:Pexels Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Yuan softens: The yuan dipped on Friday against the US dollar as China's factory activity continued to reflect manufacturing challenges, while investors awaited signals from the annual session of the country's parliament for further policy insights.

Data released on Friday indicated that China's factory activity contracted for the fifth consecutive month in February, while the services sector saw an uptick in expansion.

Advertisement

Analysts at UBS noted that while the data may be influenced by the Lunar New Year holiday, it underscores the ongoing manufacturing weaknesses and warrants a cautious outlook on China's economic recovery.

Philip Wee, senior FX strategist at DBS, observed that the yuan had been held below 7.20 against the dollar in February, suggesting China's aim to maintain stability as it approaches the annual meetings next week.

Advertisement

China's National People's Congress (NPC) is scheduled to commence on March 5, where investors will closely monitor economic targets and policy priorities for the year ahead.

Moody's Analytics economists highlighted that officials might be hesitant to adjust interest rates, considering the yuan's struggles since the beginning of 2023. 

Advertisement

They anticipated a potential strengthening of the yuan as China's recovery progresses, especially if the US implements rate cuts, narrowing the interest rate differential.

Before the market opened, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate for yuan trading at 7.1059 per U.S. dollar, slightly weaker than the previous fix.

Advertisement

The spot yuan opened at 7.1910 per dollar and traded at 7.1947 at midday, showing a slight weakening compared to the previous late session close.

Meanwhile, the dollar remained stable on Friday following data indicating persistent but gradually easing US inflation, keeping alive the possibility of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in June.

Advertisement

The global dollar index saw a slight decrease from its previous close.

Offshore yuan trading showed a 159-pip weakness compared to onshore spot trading, standing at 7.2106 per dollar.

Advertisement

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 1st, 2024 at 09:28 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

37 minutes ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

38 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

an hour ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

an hour ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

an hour ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

9 hours ago
Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Spotted At Airport

10 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

19 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

21 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

21 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

21 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

21 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

a day ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

a day ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

a day ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Paytm shares rise 5% today, know why

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. BPSC TRE 3.0 exam schedule released

    Education9 minutes ago

  3. LS 2024:Multiple Calls To Omar, Mehbooba As Congress Pulls Out All Stops

    Lok Sabha Elections9 minutes ago

  4. Assam: Child Reciting Poetry In Front Of Himanta Biswa Sarma Goes Viral

    India News18 minutes ago

  5. LIVE | PM Modi to Dedicate Sindri Fertiliser Plant to Nation

    India News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo