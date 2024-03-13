×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 13th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

Zara parent Inditex posts 11% surge in spring sales, beats H&M in annual sales growth

Inditex's annual sales reached a record high of €36 billion in the fiscal year ending January 2024, up from €32.6 billion the previous year.

Reported by: Business Desk
Zara owner Inditex reports strong holiday sales and lifts margin outlook
Inditex sales growth | Image:Zara
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Inditex sales growth: Inditex, the parent company of Zara, has reported a significant uptick in sales for the first half of the spring season, marking an 11 per cent surge in constant currency between February 1 and March 11. This surge comes on the heels of the Spanish fashion powerhouse surpassing its main competitor, H&M, in annual sales growth.

The impressive sales growth underscores Inditex's ability to swiftly deliver fashion trends from nearby suppliers and cater to upmarket shoppers, allowing it to outpace its rivals and shield itself from the formidable rise of competitors like Chinese fashion brand Shein. Conversely, H&M experienced a 4 per cent decline in December and January sales, signalling challenges during the critical Christmas shopping period.

Advertisement

Inditex's annual sales reached a record high of €36 billion in the fiscal year ending January 2024, up from €32.6 billion the previous year. While these results align with analyst projections, the pace of sales growth has moderated compared to the previous year's 13.5 per cent increase, attributed in part to a more moderate increase in prices year-on-year.

To bolster its operations, Inditex announced plans to invest €900 million annually through 2025 in logistics infrastructure.

Advertisement

Zara, Inditex's flagship brand, initiated price increases earlier than H&M as part of a strategy to cater to a more high-fashion market segment, while simultaneously expanding its budget-friendly offerings through other brands. However, Zara's average price hike over the past two years has been slower compared to its competitors, such as H&M and Mango, according to retail intelligence company EDITED.

Investors remain optimistic about Inditex's performance, with its share price trading at 21.8 times expected earnings for the next 12 months, outpacing H&M's price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. José Ramon Iturriaga, a fund manager at Abante Advisors, attributes Inditex's success to its superior value proposition and anticipates continued growth in the face of inflationary pressures.

Advertisement

Inditex concluded the fiscal year with a net profit of €5.4 billion, marking a 30 per cent increase compared to the previous year and aligning with analyst expectations. This robust performance underscores the resilience of the fast-fashion giant, maintaining a gross margin of 57.8 per cent.

(With Reuters inputs.)
 

Advertisement

Published March 13th, 2024 at 13:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi's Haldi Ceremony

3 minutes ago
Stuart Broad on Virat Kohli

Broad on Kohli for T20 WC

5 minutes ago
Nifty falls below 22,000

Nifty falls below 22,000

7 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Shares BTS Pics

10 minutes ago
Feed Your Pet Birds These Safe And Healthy Treats

Safe Treats For Birds

12 minutes ago
BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas

13 minutes ago
Peanut butter with stuffed dates

Khajoor Based Dishes

13 minutes ago
HPCA Stadium Dharamshala

IPL 2024 Venues List

13 minutes ago
Nayab Singh Saini

Saini Wins Floor Test

14 minutes ago
Surbhi Chanda

Surbhi-Karan Wedding

15 minutes ago
BCCI

BCCI set to bar state

17 minutes ago
Representative image of happy zodiac signs

Cheerful Zodiac Signs

18 minutes ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Dons Sweatshirt

19 minutes ago
AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey

AFC asks ousted AIFF

20 minutes ago
Nikkei hits 40K

Nikkei extends losses

21 minutes ago
Pulkit Samrat

Pulkit-Kriti's Wedding

21 minutes ago
'Very important milestone': President Droupadi Murmu on Agni-5 First Flight Test

India News LIVE

22 minutes ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi-Karan's Haldi

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I was gobsmacked. I couldn't even imagine the gesture from Rohit': Ash

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. Man Held For Setting Live-in Partner Afire For Sexual Abuse of Daughter

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Police Shoot, Apprehend 3 Wanted Murder Accused in Northeast Delhi

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Mumbai To Change Names Of These 7 Railway Stations

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SHOCKING BEHAVIOUR from Pakistan's Naseem Shah forces PCB to impose fine

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo