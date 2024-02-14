Advertisement

Investors bet on economy: As treasury yields continue to climb, some investors are betting that a resilient US economy and moderating inflation will shield stocks from their impact. The S&P 500 index faced a 19.4 per cent plunge in 2022 when yields surged due to the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes to combat inflation. However, stocks rebounded strongly when yields retreated.

The recent uptick in yields, triggered by hotter-than-expected consumer price data for January, saw the benchmark 10-year yield reach a 10-week high of 4.297 per cent. This led to a 1.36 per cent drop in the S&P 500, although the index remains near record highs.

Investors are optimistic

Despite these challenges, some investors are optimistic about stocks' ability to withstand higher yields. They point to the economy's resilience, which has alleviated concerns about the impact of tighter monetary policy on growth. Additionally, while expectations for Fed rate cuts have diminished, most investors still anticipate rate reductions due to cooling inflation. Consumer prices have moderated to a 3.1 per cent rise on a 12-month basis from a peak of 9.1 per cent in June 2022.

Michael Purves, head of Tallbacken Capital Advisors, noted, "Rates are higher, but that means that the economy is in pretty good shape." He expects the 10-year treasury yield to range between 4.25 per cent and 4.75 per cent, with equities continuing to rally, albeit at a slower pace.

Investors' positive outlook is reflected in BofA's latest fund manager survey, which shows allocations to global stocks at a two-year high. Optimism about the economy is also at its highest level since early 2022.

While some caution remains, particularly regarding rising yields' impact on interest rate-sensitive stocks, many investors believe that the market's strong fundamentals and heavy cash allocations will support equities through potential dips.

(with Reuters inputs)