×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 20th, 2022 at 18:09 IST

Investors richer by over Rs 5 lakh Cr as markets bounce back

The rally in equities helped the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jump by Rs 5,05,143.44 crore to reach Rs 2,54,11,537.52 crore.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Investors richer by over Rs 5 lakh Cr as markets bounce back
Image: Unsplash (representative) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A sharp rebound in equity markets made investors richer by over Rs 5 lakh crore on Friday, with the BSE benchmark Sensex rallying 1,534 points after a rough day in the previous trade.

Making a dashing comeback after the previous session's heavy sell-off, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,534.16 points or 2.91 per cent to settle at 54,326.39.

The rally in equities helped the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jump by Rs 5,05,143.44 crore to reach Rs 2,54,11,537.52 crore.

"Market took a complete U-turn from Thursday's slump as bargain hunting following the recent crash and recovery in other Asian indices bolstered the sentiment back home," said Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd.

The BSE benchmark had dived 1,416.30 points or 2.61 per cent to close at 52,792.23 on Thursday.

All the Sensex firms ended in the green, with Dr Reddy's, Reliance Industries, Nestle, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India and HDFC emerging as the biggest gainers.

"Markets rebounded sharply and gained nearly 3 per cent, in continuation of the prevailing volatile trend. The benchmark witnessed a gap-up opening, taking cues from the Asian counterparts and gradually inched higher as the session progressed," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge jumped 2.13 per cent and the midcap index rallied 1.98 per cent.

As many as 2,497 stocks advanced, while 777 declined and 144 remained unchanged.

"The market displayed a confident yet calm rally throughout the day, supported by fortified global markets, especially the Asian market. The Chinese central bank cut a key interest rate to support growth, injecting optimism into emerging markets," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

All BSE sectoral indices ended higher, with realty jumping 4.22 per cent, followed by metal (3.75 per cent), capital goods (3.14 per cent), industrials (3.05 per cent), healthcare (3.04 per cent) and energy (2.97 per cent).

Advertisement

Published May 20th, 2022 at 18:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Murali Kartik and Yash Dayal

Kartik on Yash Dayal

2 minutes ago
AR Rahman at

Rahman On Punjabi Music

4 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump.

Fraud Judgement Blocked

5 minutes ago
RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

6 minutes ago
Bachchan Holi Bash

Bachchan Holi Bash

12 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate clarification

India News LIVE

14 minutes ago
Jay Shah and Ishan Kishan

Ishan speaks to Shah

15 minutes ago
Euphoria

Euphoria Season 3 Delayed

22 minutes ago
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's Holi Rajini

22 minutes ago
The judicial reforms proposed by the Benjamin Netanyahu government sparked mass protests in Israel.

Netanyahu US Visit

27 minutes ago
Representative image of drowning.

4 Youths Drowned

35 minutes ago
Five children drowned at Mahim Beach in Mumbai

Mumbai: Children Drown

38 minutes ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor Dating

39 minutes ago
UN

Israel-Gaza war

41 minutes ago
One of the suspects of the concert hall attack being escorted into a courtroom to stand trial.

Moscow Concert Attack

41 minutes ago
Delhi Police Bars Parking, Stopping Vehicles On Tughlak Road, Safdarjung Road on Mar 26

Delhi Traffic Police

an hour ago
US home representative

US new home sales

an hour ago
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli makes history

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RSP Chief Mahadev Jankar Pledges Support to BJP-Led Mahayuti

    Lok Sabha Elections20 hours ago

  2. AP Assembly Polls: Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Announces 11 More Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections21 hours ago

  3. BJP Declares Six More Candidates; All Names Out for LS Seats in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago

  4. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago

  5. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo