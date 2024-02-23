Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 23rd, 2024 at 13:05 IST

IRFC to issue Rs 3,000 crore bonds with greenshoe option

The greenshoe option allows the underwriter to sell more bonds than initially planned.

Business Desk
IRFC Q2 results
IRFC Q2 results | Image:IRFC
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

IRFC bond issue: The Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) is set to issue bonds worth up to Rs 3,000 crore on February 26, market sources told news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The bonds, which have a base issue of Rs 500 crore, include a greenshoe option of Rs 2,500 crore and will mature on February 28, 2034.

This option allows the underwriter to sell more bonds than initially planned if there is higher-than-expected demand. Bidding for these bonds will occur from 10 am to 11 am on the National Stock Exchange of India's (NSE) electronic bidding platform.

Advertisement

The pay-in date for the bonds is February 28 when the exchange of bonds and money will take place between issuers and investors. The bonds have received 'AAA' ratings with a 'stable' outlook from CRISIL, ICRA, and CARE ratings.

Sources indicate that the minimum application for the bonds is Rs 1 crore, with subsequent multiples of Rs 1 lakh. This issuance comes on the heels of several other companies raising funds through bonds on February 22, including Canfin Homes, Manba Finance, Satya Microcapital, Aditya Birla Finance, Krazybee Services Pvt Ltd, Aye Finance, and Lendingkart Finance.

Advertisement

(with PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 23rd, 2024 at 12:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Republic defeats Mamata

12 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Flaunts Her Style

15 hours ago
Kiara Advani

Kiara Flaunts Her Style

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma At Gym

15 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka-Ankit Spotted

15 hours ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika At MFW

15 hours ago
Aditya Roy Kapur-Ananya Panday

Aditya-Ananya Airport

15 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Shorts

15 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Greets Fans

15 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

15 hours ago
Madhur Bhandarkar And Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Back On Sets

15 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth-Varun Spotted

15 hours ago
Finland FM

Finland FM Elina Valtonen

15 hours ago
austrian labour ministers

Austrian Labour Minister

15 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar takes Shikara

16 hours ago
Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

18 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

21 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India vs England 4th Test Day 1: Play resumes after lunch

    Sports 6 minutes ago

  2. Kalpataru Projects rises 9% on emerging lowest bidder

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. Airtel Digital TV, Culver Max to launch anime entertainment channel

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. What Is Bubble Tea? History, Recipe, And More

    Lifestyle10 minutes ago

  5. Surrogacy Rules Changed: Donor Gametes Allowed for Couples

    India News10 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo