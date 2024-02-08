Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 22:33 IST

Israel inflation rate reaches two-year low of 3%

Israel's war against Hamas is weighing on economic growth.

Business Desk
Israeli flag
Israeli flag | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Economic cost of war: Inflation rate in Israel edged down more than expected to 3 per cent in December from 3.3 per cent in November, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - its lowest level in two years which could support further central bank interest rate cuts.

A Reuters poll had expected the rate to ease to 3.1 per cent last month. The consumer price index fell 0.1 per cent in December from November. 

Advertisement

Israel's war against Hamas militants is weighing on economic growth and helping to bring down inflation back down, with the rate now within an official rate of 1-3 per cent for the first time since December 2021.

The Bank of Israel earlier this month lowered its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 per cent, its first cut in four years. But it cautioned that looser fiscal policy due to higher defence spending could slow the pace of future reductions.

Advertisement

One hundred days after Hamas gunmen broke out of Gaza to launch the deadliest attack in Israel's history, tens of thousands of Palestinians have been killed, Gaza lies in ruins and the Middle East is sliding towards a wider, more unpredictable conflict. For both Israelis and Palestinians, the war has been a trauma that looks likely to last for years, deepening the hostility and mistrust that have stood in the way of peace for more than 75 years.

"No one will win," said Rebecca Brindza, a spokesperson for families of the 240 Israelis and foreigners seized as hostages during attack on communities around the Gaza Strip that opened the war on Oct. 7.

Advertisement

Conflict so far 

The attack killed more than 1,200 people, the biggest single day loss of life since the founding of the state of Israel in 1948, and the shock was compounded by the multiple accounts of rape and sexual violence that emerged in the following weeks.

Advertisement

The Israeli response was immediate and unrelenting, beginning with a systematic aerial bombardment and followed by a ground invasion that have together laid waste to Gaza and forced almost 2 million people to flee their homes. In a statement marking the 100 days, the Palestinian ministry of foreign affairs accused Israel of creating "a circle of death" in Gaza.

Israeli officials say they do all they can to avoid civilian casualties and they accuse Hamas of hiding its network of tunnels and military infrastructure among Gaza's civilian population, deliberately putting them at risk.

Advertisement

Yet that offers little comfort to the tens of thousands who have lost relatives to the bombardment.

"I come here everyday, longing for them," said Khaled Abu Aweidah, who lost 22 members of his family to an air strike and who still searches the mountains of rubble that was his family home in vain for any sign of three children buried there.

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs) 

 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 22:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

5 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

5 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    Worldan hour ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement