Bolting horse. The Italian government’s attempt to force Stellantis’s hand in Italy is a rearguard battle. Industry Minister Adolfo Urso suggested on Thursday that Rome might buy a stake in the $73 billion carmaker after a clash over production levels in the country. Protecting jobs at home is a natural concern, and Giorgia Meloni’s government is free to buy Stellantis shares on the market. Yet this would do little to bring the company’s centre of gravity back to Italy.

Meloni has complained that Stellantis, which owns Fiat, is not manufacturing enough cars in the country, while benefitting from the Italian brand’s allure for models such as the iconic Fiat 500. The government is putting pressure on CEO Carlos Tavares to produce 1 million vehicles, up from 750,000 last year. Urso’s suggestion, made on Thursday , would however be expensive for cash-strapped Italy. Matching the French state’s 6% stake in Stellantis would cost 4 billion euros. That would erase the benefit of mooted stake sales in Eni and Poste Italiane and hurt Italy’s goal to raise 20 billion euros by 2026 from a privatistion drive.

Such a move could also spook the Italian business community. Rome tends to own shares in former state-owned companies or in firms that have been bailed out. A more proactive stance would send a warning signal among the few privately owned Italian companies that matter.

Italy’s relevance for Stellantis, born in 2021 out of the tie-up of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with Peugeot owner PSA, is in any case waning. The company has its headquarters in the Netherlands. At just over 9% in December , Fiat’s share of new car registrations in Italy is a fraction of the 40%-plus it used to command in the 1980s. That month the brand also lost its nearly 100-year-old market leadership to Volkswagen. In 2022, the Italian market represented only 5% of Stellantis’s total revenue of 180 billion euros, against 9% for France and 49% for North America.

Trying to defend jobs at home is a natural concern for any government. Carrots in the form of incentives to electrification may work better than the stick Urso is wielding. After wasting a year on futile culture wars, Meloni’s government should instead focus on improving Italy’s overall business climate.

Context News

