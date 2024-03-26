×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Japan remains vigilant amid faltering Yen, open to all measures to stabilise Currency

The Yen's depreciation accelerated after the BoJ's decision to end eight years of negative interest rates, signaling a shift towards tighter monetary policy.

Reported by: Business Desk
Yen
Yen | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Japanese Yen falls: Japan is closely monitoring the weakening Yen and is prepared to take all necessary steps to address its decline, according to Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki. The statement comes as the nation grapples with concerns over excessive volatility in the currency market following last week's historic shift away from years of accommodative monetary policy.

Suzuki's remarks echo sentiments expressed by Japan's top currency diplomat, highlighting Tokyo's growing unease over the Yen's recent slide. While acknowledging the mixed impact of a weak Yen on the economy, Suzuki emphasised the need for stability in currency movements, particularly to mitigate uncertainties for businesses.

Advertisement

"Rapid currency moves are undesirable," Suzuki stated after a cabinet meeting. "It is important for currencies to move stably, reflecting economic fundamentals."

The Yen's depreciation accelerated after the Bank of Japan's decision to end eight years of negative interest rates, signaling a shift towards tighter monetary policy. Despite market expectations of only marginal rate hikes in the near term, Yen bears have been emboldened, driving the currency lower against the Dollar.

Advertisement

The Dollar hovered near 151.26 Yen in Tuesday afternoon trading, facing significant resistance around the 152 level amid speculation of potential intervention by Japanese authorities. The Yen has depreciated by approximately 7 per cent against the Dollar since the beginning of the year.

Makoto Noji, chief market strategist at SMBC Nikko Securities, warned of possible intervention if the Dollar breaches the 152-Yen threshold. However, Suzuki refrained from commenting on specific intervention plans, emphasising the importance of monitoring currency fluctuations closely.

Advertisement

Japan's last intervention in the currency market occurred in 2022 when the Dollar approached 145 Yen and later surged to a 32-year high near 152 levels. While authorities remain wary of excessive currency depreciation, they also recognise the role of retail investors and investment flows in driving market dynamics.

"The government must be careful not to disturb such investment flows too much," Noji remarked. "That said, authorities may have no choice but to arrest the Dollar's ascent towards 160 Yen."

Advertisement

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses

US Bridge Collapses

a few seconds ago
BRS leader K Kavitha was produced by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday

India News Live

a few seconds ago
Wipro Gurugram office

Wipro GE investments

a minute ago
Nagaland Lottery Tuesday Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Result

2 minutes ago
Popular lesbian couple from Pakistan and India split up weeks before their wedding

Lesbian Couple Splits

2 minutes ago
Virat Kohli during IPL post-match

Virat Kohli

3 minutes ago
Donald Trump and Joe Biden

US news

10 minutes ago
Yen

Japanese yen

10 minutes ago
Pune Traffic Alert: Daily Traffic Jam At Pune University Chowk Cause Nightmares

Pune Traffic

12 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

13 minutes ago
Godzilla still

Godzilla Maker On Millie

14 minutes ago
IPOs this week

SRM Contractors IPO

15 minutes ago
Boeing airline customer meeting

New Boeing CEO

18 minutes ago
IndiGo direct flight between Mumbai and Ayodhya

IndiGo shares surge

20 minutes ago
Donald Trump assets

Donald Trump

27 minutes ago
Supriya Shrinate clarification

NCW Writes to EC

32 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli

Pietersen on Kohli

32 minutes ago
BJP Releases Fifth List for LS Elections 2024, Kangana Ranaut and Naveen Jindal Among the Names

BJP to Go Solo in Punjab

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah speaks to Ishan Kishan post IPL game

    Sports 16 hours ago

  2. 5-Yr-Old Girl Kidnapped From Mumbai Rescued Within 12 Hours in Thane

    India News17 hours ago

  3. Supriya Shrinate's Poor Excuse After Comment on Kangana, Actress Reacts

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Boeing chief quitting to India's air travel: Aviation's FY25 projections

    Business News18 hours ago

  5. Himachal Pradesh: 2 Killed, 7 Injured in Stampede Following Landslide

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo