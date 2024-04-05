Japan's spending downtrend: Household spending in Japan continued its downward trend in February, marking a 12th consecutive month of decline. However, the decrease was less severe than anticipated by analysts, with spending dropping by 0.5 per cent compared to the same period last year, surpassing the median market forecast of a 3.0 per cent decrease, according to government data released on Friday.



Adjusting for the leap year effect, which accounted for an additional calendar day in February 2024 compared to typical years, household spending still saw a decline of 2.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY), based on the government's estimation of the data.



Despite the overall decline, there was a slight improvement in spending on a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, with an increase of 1.4 per cent. This exceeded expectations of a 0.5 per cent gain.



