Updated April 5th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

Japan's household spending dips again in February, extending 12-month slide

After adjusting for the leap year, household spending in February decreased by 2.7% compared to the previous year, as per government estimates.

Reported by: Business Desk
Japan's household spending falls
Japan's household spending falls | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

Japan's spending downtrend: Household spending in Japan continued its downward trend in February, marking a 12th consecutive month of decline. However, the decrease was less severe than anticipated by analysts, with spending dropping by 0.5 per cent compared to the same period last year, surpassing the median market forecast of a 3.0 per cent decrease, according to government data released on Friday.

Adjusting for the leap year effect, which accounted for an additional calendar day in February 2024 compared to typical years, household spending still saw a decline of 2.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY), based on the government's estimation of the data.

Despite the overall decline, there was a slight improvement in spending on a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, with an increase of 1.4 per cent. This exceeded expectations of a 0.5 per cent gain.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published April 5th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

