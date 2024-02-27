English
Updated February 27th, 2024

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plans AI talks with Meta's Mark Zuckerberg

This meeting follows reports of Zuckerberg's forthcoming visit to South Korea later this month, where he is expected to engage in AI discussions.

Kishida-Zuckerberg AI talks: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is set to hold discussions with Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms, regarding artificial intelligence (AI) development, according to a report by Fuji Television. The meeting, set for Tuesday, highlights Japan's concerted focus on advancing the field of AI.

This meeting follows reports of Zuckerberg's forthcoming visit to South Korea later this month, where he is expected to engage in AI discussions with Jay Y Lee, the chairperson of Samsung Electronics, and potentially meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Meta, the company behind Facebook, has confirmed Zuckerberg's plans to visit South Korea.

Japan has been actively pursuing AI development, with both governmental and corporate sectors investing heavily in this area. Over the past year, Prime Minister Kishida has met with prominent figures such as Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, and Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, to discuss various aspects of AI regulation and infrastructure.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published February 27th, 2024

