JGB yields inch up: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields experienced a slight uptick on Friday after a 30-year bond auction fell short of investor expectations, leading to concerns about demand and market sentiment.

The 30-year JGB yield, which had dipped to a session low of 1.560 per cent, edged up to 1.580 per cent following the auction results. Analysts noted that yields across the curve had been on a downward trend but saw a reversal after the lacklustre auction.

Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities, commented on the outcome, stating, "The results were a little better than the previous auction, which was really bad. I suspect life insurers did not actively buy the bonds." He pointed out that the Ministry of Finance's auction had the lowest bidding price at 99 yen, falling short of the market's expectation of around 99.50 yen.

Weaker demand than anticipated

Despite the disappointment, the auction did attract bids worth three times the amount sold, a higher ratio compared to the previous auction's 2.62 times. This suggests that while demand was weaker than anticipated, there was still notable interest in the 30-year JGBs.

Overall, JGB yields remained lower than the previous session, reflecting diminishing expectations for an early policy tweak from the Bank of Japan (BOJ). The 10-year JGB yield, which stood at 0.580 per cent before the auction, inched up to 0.585 per cent, representing a 1.5 basis points (bps) decrease from the previous session.

Other yield movements included the 20-year JGB yield, which fell by 1 bp to 1.300 per cent, the two-year JGB yield dropping 1 bp to 0.010 per cent, the five-year yield declining 1 bp to 0.170 per cent, and the 40-year JGB yield decreasing by 0.5 bp to 1.825 per cent.

Investors and market participants will closely monitor the evolving JGB market dynamics, especially in light of the disappointing auction results, and assess their potential impact on broader financial markets.

(with Reuters inputs)