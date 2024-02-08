English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 12th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

Japanese government bond yields inch up amidst disappointing 30-year auction

Yields across the curve had been on a downward trend but saw a reversal after the lacklustre auction.

Business Desk
Japan
Japan | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

JGB yields inch up: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields experienced a slight uptick on Friday after a 30-year bond auction fell short of investor expectations, leading to concerns about demand and market sentiment.

The 30-year JGB yield, which had dipped to a session low of 1.560 per cent, edged up to 1.580 per cent following the auction results. Analysts noted that yields across the curve had been on a downward trend but saw a reversal after the lacklustre auction.

Advertisement

Kazuhiko Sano, a strategist at Tokai Tokyo Securities, commented on the outcome, stating, "The results were a little better than the previous auction, which was really bad. I suspect life insurers did not actively buy the bonds." He pointed out that the Ministry of Finance's auction had the lowest bidding price at 99 yen, falling short of the market's expectation of around 99.50 yen.

Weaker demand than anticipated

Despite the disappointment, the auction did attract bids worth three times the amount sold, a higher ratio compared to the previous auction's 2.62 times. This suggests that while demand was weaker than anticipated, there was still notable interest in the 30-year JGBs.

Overall, JGB yields remained lower than the previous session, reflecting diminishing expectations for an early policy tweak from the Bank of Japan (BOJ). The 10-year JGB yield, which stood at 0.580 per cent before the auction, inched up to 0.585 per cent, representing a 1.5 basis points (bps) decrease from the previous session.

Advertisement

Other yield movements included the 20-year JGB yield, which fell by 1 bp to 1.300 per cent, the two-year JGB yield dropping 1 bp to 0.010 per cent, the five-year yield declining 1 bp to 0.170 per cent, and the 40-year JGB yield decreasing by 0.5 bp to 1.825 per cent.

Investors and market participants will closely monitor the evolving JGB market dynamics, especially in light of the disappointing auction results, and assess their potential impact on broader financial markets.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 12th, 2024 at 19:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

5 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

5 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

8 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

8 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

8 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

10 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

10 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

10 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

15 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment4 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World4 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment4 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement