Deflation's possible end: The Japanese government is contemplating declaring an end to deflation amidst a surge in prices, as per sources familiar with the matter cited by Kyodo news agency.



A decision is anticipated following an assessment of the forthcoming annual labour-management wage negotiations scheduled for March 13. The government will weigh whether these negotiations will be robust enough to counterbalance the escalating prices and will also take into account the trajectory of price trends.



Should this come to fruition, it would signify a departure for Japan from the persistent deflationary pressures that have weighed on its economy for over two decades. The acknowledgement of Japan's economy being in a deflationary state dates back to 2001, with the nation grappling for years to break free from a detrimental cycle marked by dwindling corporate profits, sluggish wage growth, and subdued private spending.



The determination of an end to deflation will involve a thorough examination of various indicators including consumer prices, unit labour costs, output gap, and GDP deflator, according to Kyodo's report.



(With Reuters Inputs)