Japanese stock surge: Japanese stocks have initiated 2024 on a strong note, reaching three-decade highs propelled by a weaker yen and expectations of sustained low-interest rates. The Nikkei has seen a 6 per cent gain in the past two weeks, marking its best start to the year in a generation, following a 28 per cent increase in the index last year, the most significant annual gain in a decade.



Chart breaking levels have led hedge funds to participate in the momentum, with the possibility of the index reaching its 1989 peak of 38,957 as increased cash from both domestic and foreign sources flows in.



Despite foreigners being net sellers in the first week of January in derivatives, they turned into buyers of cash equities, and this trend has continued into the second week. Last year witnessed 6.3 trillion yen ($43.5 billion) in net equity buying from foreigners, the highest in a decade.



Tareck Horchani, Head of Prime Brokerage Dealing at Maybank Securities in Singapore, highlighted a ninefold increase in volume compared to December, driven by long-short equity funds and global investors gaining confidence in Japanese markets.

Economic rebound signals

The appeal lies in a domestic economy recovering from decades of deflation, a weak yen supporting the export sector, and the expectation, reinforced by a recent earthquake, that monetary policy will remain accommodative.



Nomura's analysts suggest that the absence of sellers in the market may continue to support strong share prices, predicting a rise in the Nikkei 225 beyond 35,000.



A shift in market leadership toward the precision-instrument sector, particularly companies involved in semiconductors and software, is revitalising the rally. Investors are now focusing on "hidden jewel" companies within this sector.



Despite technical indicators signalling potential overheating, with Nikkei volatility spiking and the relative strength index surpassing 70, there is confidence in the durability of these gains. Bank of America highlights factors such as a weakening yen, expectations of wage increases, and potential tax breaks encouraging domestic investors to contribute to the market's strength.



(With Reuters Inputs)