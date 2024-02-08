English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 14th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

Japanese stocks soar to 30-year high in strong 2024 kickoff

Nikkei starts 2024 strong, marking its best year start in a generation after a decade-high 28% increase last year.

Business Desk
Stock market
Stock market | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Japanese stock surge: Japanese stocks have initiated 2024 on a strong note, reaching three-decade highs propelled by a weaker yen and expectations of sustained low-interest rates. The Nikkei has seen a 6 per cent gain in the past two weeks, marking its best start to the year in a generation, following a 28 per cent increase in the index last year, the most significant annual gain in a decade.

Chart breaking levels have led hedge funds to participate in the momentum, with the possibility of the index reaching its 1989 peak of 38,957 as increased cash from both domestic and foreign sources flows in.

Despite foreigners being net sellers in the first week of January in derivatives, they turned into buyers of cash equities, and this trend has continued into the second week. Last year witnessed 6.3 trillion yen ($43.5 billion) in net equity buying from foreigners, the highest in a decade.

Tareck Horchani, Head of Prime Brokerage Dealing at Maybank Securities in Singapore, highlighted a ninefold increase in volume compared to December, driven by long-short equity funds and global investors gaining confidence in Japanese markets.

Economic rebound signals

The appeal lies in a domestic economy recovering from decades of deflation, a weak yen supporting the export sector, and the expectation, reinforced by a recent earthquake, that monetary policy will remain accommodative.

Nomura's analysts suggest that the absence of sellers in the market may continue to support strong share prices, predicting a rise in the Nikkei 225 beyond 35,000.

A shift in market leadership toward the precision-instrument sector, particularly companies involved in semiconductors and software, is revitalising the rally. Investors are now focusing on "hidden jewel" companies within this sector.

Despite technical indicators signalling potential overheating, with Nikkei volatility spiking and the relative strength index surpassing 70, there is confidence in the durability of these gains. Bank of America highlights factors such as a weakening yen, expectations of wage increases, and potential tax breaks encouraging domestic investors to contribute to the market's strength.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Advertisement

Published January 14th, 2024 at 17:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

3 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

3 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

6 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

9 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

9 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

9 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

13 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement