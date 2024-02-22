English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 20:06 IST

Jasper Acquires Clipdrop to Expand Corporate Offerings

The companies have achieved unicorn status, raising over $100 million from venture investors.

Business Desk
Jasper Acquires Clipdrop to Expand Corporate Offerings
Jasper Acquires Clipdrop to Expand Corporate Offerings | Image:Official website
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jasper acquires Clipdrop: US-based writing assistant startup Jasper has acquired Clipdrop, an AI-powered photo application, from Stability AI to expand into corporate services. The deal, announced on Wednesday, marks a shift in strategy for Stability AI, a London-based startup known for its image generation AI model, which acquired Clipdrop less than a year ago.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Emad Mostaque, CEO of Stability AI, stated in an email that the acquisition will allow the company to focus on developing "cutting-edge open models."

Advertisement

Unicorn companies

Clipdrop, founded in July 2020 and based in Paris, had previously secured seed investment from Air Street Capital. It was acquired by Stability AI in March 2023. At the time of acquisition, Clipdrop reported having over 15 million users.

Advertisement

Both Jasper and Stability AI are well-regarded in the field of generative AI, attracting users and investors alike. Both companies have achieved unicorn status, raising over $100 million from venture investors. They are now focused on sustaining growth in a competitive landscape dominated by startups and tech giants.

Jasper, known for its AI-based writing tool, has undergone layoffs and CEO changes as it refocuses its efforts on serving enterprises rather than consumers. The company plans to integrate Clipdrop into its platform while maintaining it as a standalone product.

Advertisement

(with Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 20:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Gulmarg

Avalanche in Gulmarg

2 hours ago
Ritesh Deshmukh

Riteish's Stylish Look

5 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's Casual Look

5 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin plays cricket

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha's Fashion

21 hours ago
Sunil Grover

Sunil's On-Set Moment

21 hours ago
Fardeen Khan

Fardeen Khan's Style

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky Wedding

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti's New Look

21 hours ago
Randhir Kapoor

Randhir Arrives At Party

21 hours ago
Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal's message for Jos

a day ago
Rishabh Pant

Pant hits big sixes

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin visits bat factory

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

'Sachin' chants on flight

a day ago
Mitsitakis

PM Modi With Greek PM

a day ago
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek PM Visits Raj Ghat

a day ago
Jaishankar

Jaishankar Meets Greek FM

a day ago
Sophie Choudhary

Sophie With Her Dog

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024 Opening ceremony: Know the date, time, and streaming details

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  2. Nagaland Lottery THURSDAY Result Today OUT- Check

    Info18 minutes ago

  3. Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Makers To Launch Trailer In A Graveyard

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch the 3rd Test?

    Sports 24 minutes ago

  5. WWE Elimination Chamber: Match Card and other details

    Sports 28 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo