Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
OPINION

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 20:05 IST

JD gives China bargain hunters glimmer of hope

Chinese online retailer JD.com on March 6 reported revenue of 306 billion yuan ($42.5 billion) for the three months to Dec. 31, an increase of 3.6%.

Reuters Breakingviews
Robyn Mak
JD.com
JD.com | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Caveat emptor. Chinese online retail giant JD.com prides itself on competitive prices. The same can be said for its own stock. The $36 billion company led by Sandy Xu on Wednesday unveiled improved fourth-quarter sales and profitability and is boosting dividends and buybacks. It's nothing spectacular, but JD's beaten-down shares rallied 16% in New York. Amid geopolitics, China's economic woes and rock-bottom valuations, bargain-hunting investors will be on the lookout for similar deals.

JD's New York and Hong Kong-listed shares have been battered by U.S.-China tensions and a broader slowdown in its home market. The latter has been particularly painful for its core business, which specialises in selling electronics and home appliances - precisely the medium- and large-ticket items Chinese consumers have been shunning. Still, Xu has kept her head down to focus on improving users' shopping experience, bolstering product competitiveness and cutting costs. That helped JD increase revenue in the final three months of 2023 to $43 billion, a better-than-expected 3.6% increase on the previous year. Keeping expenses in check meant earnings jumped by an even better 13%.

It helps, too, that the company is committing to better shareholder returns. For the first time, JD has adopted an annual dividend policy, starting with a $1.2 billion payout for 2023. The board has also approved a new $3 billion share buyback programme over the next three years. That's less than at larger rivals like Alibaba, but it's still an improvement.

Even after the latest rally, JD's New York stock is still down over 10% this year and trades on a paltry 6.6 times forecast earnings for the next 12 months, per LSEG data. That's not only far below its five-year average of 27 times, but also less than multiples sported by state-owned industrial dinosaurs like Shenzhen-listed utility CGN Power and telecoms titan China Mobile.

JD's steady growth and pitiful valuation may be just enough for brave investors to bet on Chinese equities finding a bottom.

Context News

Chinese online retailer JD.com on March 6 reported revenue of 306 billion yuan ($42.5 billion) for the three months to Dec. 31, an increase of 3.6% from the same period a year earlier. Earnings rose 13% year-on-year to 3.4 billion yuan. The company also announced a new $3 billion share repurchase scheme over the next 36 months. JD's New York shares closed up 16.2% to $24.91 on March 6.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 20:05 IST

