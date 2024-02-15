Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal seeks interim bail for treating 'malignancy'

Advertisement

Ailing Goyal’s plea: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, accused of his role in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), has moved a plea before a special court in Mumbai , seeking interim bail to undergo treatment for malignancy, diagnosed by tests conducted by private doctors.

Special judge MG Deshpande assigned to hear matters under the PMLA directed the hospital to constitute a medical board and submit its report and opinion by February 20 for the Court’s consideration. This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sought time to respond to Goyal's interim bail plea.

Goyal underwent medical tests, conducted by private doctors after the nod of a special judge deputed for cases under PMLA. In the plea for interim bail, Jet Airways founder Goyal said malignancy was revealed during the tests undertaken by the private doctors.

Court seeks medical report

The medical records of Goyal suggest that he has developed small tumours in his intestine, medically known as ‘Neuro Endocrine Tumours’, a slow growing cancer.

Goyal also has hiatus hernia of about 35 cm to 40 cm with severe reflux oesophagitis, which is a medical condition that occurs when the upper part of the stomach bulges through the diaphragm into the chest cavity. It is suggested that the stomach will have to be brought down and prevent acid reflux by long term medication or surgery.

The Jet Airways founder’s report also indicates a short segment of narrowing at the junction of the mid and lower esophagus, indicative of Barrett's esophagus, which is a pre-cancerous condition. Goyal's application said his biopsy was sent for histopathological analysis and immunohistochemistry.

Goyal’s plea said that based on the findings, he must undergo a PET scan to determine the stage of malignancy, based on which doctors will be able to determine the line of treatment, including surgery and chemotherapy.

As per doctors advice, an aggressive and immediate line of treatment is imminent to stop any fatal issues that could arise in the applicant's case, the plea added. Special public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves submitted that a medical board of J J Hospital be constituted as instructed by ED and Goyal's medical papers be referred to it for opinion, after which the ED will submit their reply with more clarity.

Gonsalves said they (ED) are not experts to directly rely upon the various test results and the medical papers annexed to Goyal's application and give opinion and file reply accordingly. Goyal's lawyer has stated that he has no objection but asserted the medical board must be set up at the earliest so that time consumed in the process does not affect the accused's health.

After hearing both sides, the court said the dean of JJ Hospital is requested to constitute a medical board as requested by ED and examine Goyal thoroughly.

The medical board should convey its candid opinion to the court by February 20, the judge said. The board shall ascertain the sickness and submit whether the proposed treatment based on medical papers of Goyal is available at JJ hospital, the court added.

The 74-year-old businessman was arrested in September 2023 by the ED, which claimed he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by Canara Bank.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former executives of the now-grounded carrier in connection with the alleged bank fraud.

(With PTI inputs)