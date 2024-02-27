English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 11:35 IST

JSW Energy secures LoA for 700 MW solar capacity project

JSW Energy currently has a total locked-in generation capacity of 11.0 GW, with 7.2 GW operational. 

Business Desk
JSW Infrastructure eyes for global expansion
JSW Energy secures LoA for 700 MW solar capacity project | Image:JSW Infrastructure/Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

JSW secures LoA: JSW Neo Energy Limited has been awarded a Letter of Award (LoA) for setting up 700 mw of interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar capacity by SJVN Limited.

After the announcement, the stock surged briefly by as much as 2 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 532.70. Later, it dropped as much as 5.31 per cent from its day’s high to Rs 504.40.

Advertisement

The subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited received the award, which is part of a tariff-based competitive bid for 1,500 mw of ISTS-connected solar power projects.

With this, JSW Energy's total locked-in capacity increases to 11.0 gigawatt (GW), including 1.4 GW of solar capacity. The project is expected to supply power at full contracted capacity within 24 months from the effective date of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Advertisement

JSW Energy currently has a total locked-in generation capacity of 11.0 GW, with 7.2 GW operational and 2.6 GW under construction across wind, thermal, and hydro projects.

The company also holds LoAs for 1.2 GW capacity from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and SJVN.

Advertisement

Additionally, JSW Energy has 3.4 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage systems and hydro-pumped storage projects.

The company aims to achieve 9.8 GW of operational generation capacity by CY24, up from the current 7.2 GW. Its long-term goal is to reach 20 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030.

Advertisement

As of 10.55 am, the shares of JSW Energy were trading lower by 0.67 per cent at Rs 520.50.

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 11:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

13 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

13 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

17 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

19 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

19 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

19 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

19 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

19 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

19 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

19 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

19 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

19 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

19 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

a day ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. What Are Toner Pads? Uses, Benefits Of The Viral Korean Beauty Product

    Lifestyle7 minutes ago

  2. Investors flock to risky debt amid ECB rate cut anticipation

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. Survey shows rural-urban gap narrowing

    Economy News12 minutes ago

  4. Voting Underway in 3 States for 15 RS Seats Amid Cross-Voting | LIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago

  5. BJP Jammu and Kashmir Unit to Hold Key Election Committee Meeting

    Lok Sabha Elections13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo