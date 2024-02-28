Advertisement

JSW secures LoA: JSW Neo Energy Limited has been awarded a Letter of Award (LoA) for setting up 700 mw of interstate transmission system (ISTS)-connected solar capacity by SJVN Limited.

After the announcement, the stock surged briefly by as much as 2 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 532.70. Later, it dropped as much as 5.31 per cent from its day’s high to Rs 504.40.

Advertisement

The subsidiary of JSW Energy Limited received the award, which is part of a tariff-based competitive bid for 1,500 mw of ISTS-connected solar power projects.

With this, JSW Energy's total locked-in capacity increases to 11.0 gigawatt (GW), including 1.4 GW of solar capacity. The project is expected to supply power at full contracted capacity within 24 months from the effective date of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA).

Advertisement

JSW Energy currently has a total locked-in generation capacity of 11.0 GW, with 7.2 GW operational and 2.6 GW under construction across wind, thermal, and hydro projects.

The company also holds LoAs for 1.2 GW capacity from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and SJVN.

Advertisement

Additionally, JSW Energy has 3.4 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage systems and hydro-pumped storage projects.

The company aims to achieve 9.8 GW of operational generation capacity by CY24, up from the current 7.2 GW. Its long-term goal is to reach 20 GW of generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by 2030.

Advertisement

As of 10.55 am, the shares of JSW Energy were trading lower by 0.67 per cent at Rs 520.50.