JSW commissions mill: JSW Steel has announced that the company commissioned a hot strip mill at its integrated steel plant in Vijayanagar, Karnataka.

JSW Vijayanagar Metallics Ltd (JVML), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, on Saturday successfully commissioned its hot strip mill (HSM) at Vijayanagar plant with a capacity of 5 MTPA and has made its first dispatch," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

The HSM facility has the capability to manufacture plates, and coils, and is equipped with advanced features such as digital reheating furnaces, evaporative cooling system and waste heat recovery system, attached edger in finishing mills for accurate width control, auto steering control, uniform mechanical properties and production of superior value-added grades, said the company.

The facility was lit up on March 17, 2024, and after the successful completion of trial runs and quality & delivery testing, the commercial manufacturing and sales have commenced, JSW Steel said.

