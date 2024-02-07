English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
OPINION

Updated February 1st, 2024 at 22:22 IST

Julius Baer pops myth of private bank prudence

Money managers must get ready to give investors more clarity on their loan books.

Reuters BreakingviewsLisa Jucca
UBS revamps leadership in Credit Suisse integration strategy
UBS revamps leadership in Credit Suisse integration strategy | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Risk-free tale. Almost a year after the rescue of Credit Suisse, another fiasco has further debunked the myth of the prudent Swiss private banker. Julius Baer CEO Philipp Rickenbacher is leaving the Zurich-based wealth manager after risky lending triggered an unprecedented bad debt charge, nearly all related to a single corporate client. Money managers must get ready to give investors more clarity on their loan books or give up on lucrative but dicey practices.

When Rickenbacher took the helm in September 2019, his task was to move the 10 billion Swiss franc ($12 billion) wealth manager on from problems linked to dodgy clients and money laundering. Yet the private bank has ended up stepping onto an entirely different landmine: risky private lending.

Advertisement

That’s been a shock for investors. Pure-play private banks tend to trade at a premium to commercial banking rivals, which in Europe struggle to command a valuation higher than the book value of their assets. The differential reflects a perception that minding rich people’s wealth is less risky than lending to companies and consumers. Yet it turns out that Julius Baer’s private debt business, which lends to unlisted companies, had extended around 1.5 billion euros of loans. Around 40% of this was to troubled Austrian property group Signa, which owns a stake in the Chrysler Building. On Thursday Julius Baer wrote off the entire exposure.

The decision pushed bad debt charges to around 600 million Swiss francs in 2023, from just 16 million Swiss francs the year before, halving the bank’s net profit to 454 million Swiss francs. Julius Baer Chairman Romeo Lacher apologised to shareholders and vowed to exit the private debt business. However, the bank will continue to offer so-called Lombard loans, secured by clients’ portfolios of investment securities, and mortgages. Together these exposures amount to 39 billion Swiss francs.

Advertisement

Julius Baer shares, which rose 9% by mid-morning, still trade at more than 1.5 times the bank’s book value. Yet its market capitalisation has shrunk by more than a billion Swiss francs since the problems emerged in November. That’s a warning for other private lenders in Switzerland and beyond. Much like commercial banks, they must be prepared to offer more granular detail about their usually opaque loan books, which despite their relatively small size can deliver big dents to earnings. Wealth managers will also have to decide whether they have the risk management skills to keep offering private credit, which tends to come with much higher fees than managing money.

Transparency and safer lending will come at a cost to profitability, however. To regain their reputation for prudence, private banks will have to work harder.

Advertisement

Published February 1st, 2024 at 22:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

11 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

11 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

11 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

14 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

17 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

17 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

17 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

17 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

20 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

20 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

20 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Internet services restricted in Rajouri, Poonch. Here's why

    India News18 minutes ago

  2. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News23 minutes ago

  3. Margot Robbie Reveals Having A 'Crisis' Before Filming Barbie

    Entertainment26 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News26 minutes ago

  5. Another Big Jolt to INDI Bloc: RLD All Set To Break Ties With SP in UP

    Lok Sabha Elections32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement