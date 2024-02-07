Advertisement

Risk-free tale. Almost a year after the rescue of Credit Suisse, another fiasco has further debunked the myth of the prudent Swiss private banker. Julius Baer CEO Philipp Rickenbacher is leaving the Zurich-based wealth manager after risky lending triggered an unprecedented bad debt charge , nearly all related to a single corporate client. Money managers must get ready to give investors more clarity on their loan books or give up on lucrative but dicey practices.

When Rickenbacher took the helm in September 2019 , his task was to move the 10 billion Swiss franc ($12 billion) wealth manager on from problems linked to dodgy clients and money laundering. Yet the private bank has ended up stepping onto an entirely different landmine: risky private lending.

That’s been a shock for investors. Pure-play private banks tend to trade at a premium to commercial banking rivals, which in Europe struggle to command a valuation higher than the book value of their assets. The differential reflects a perception that minding rich people’s wealth is less risky than lending to companies and consumers. Yet it turns out that Julius Baer’s private debt business, which lends to unlisted companies, had extended around 1.5 billion euros of loans. Around 40% of this was to troubled Austrian property group Signa, which owns a stake in the Chrysler Building. On Thursday Julius Baer wrote off the entire exposure.

The decision pushed bad debt charges to around 600 million Swiss francs in 2023, from just 16 million Swiss francs the year before, halving the bank’s net profit to 454 million Swiss francs. Julius Baer Chairman Romeo Lacher apologised to shareholders and vowed to exit the private debt business. However, the bank will continue to offer so-called Lombard loans, secured by clients’ portfolios of investment securities, and mortgages. Together these exposures amount to 39 billion Swiss francs.

Julius Baer shares, which rose 9% by mid-morning, still trade at more than 1.5 times the bank’s book value. Yet its market capitalisation has shrunk by more than a billion Swiss francs since the problems emerged in November . That’s a warning for other private lenders in Switzerland and beyond. Much like commercial banks, they must be prepared to offer more granular detail about their usually opaque loan books, which despite their relatively small size can deliver big dents to earnings. Wealth managers will also have to decide whether they have the risk management skills to keep offering private credit, which tends to come with much higher fees than managing money.

Transparency and safer lending will come at a cost to profitability, however. To regain their reputation for prudence, private banks will have to work harder.