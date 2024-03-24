×

Updated September 8th, 2023 at 19:11 IST

Jupiter Life IPO subscribed 63.72 times on final day of offer

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 542 crore and an offer for sale of up to 44.50 lakh equity shares.

Reported by: Business Desk
IPO
The public issue received bids for 54.14 crore shares | Image Credit: Pixabay | Image:self
The initial public offering (IPO) of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Limited, a multi-speciality hospital chain, was subscribed 63.72 times on the last day of the offering. 

As per data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the public issue received bids for 54,14,60,120 shares against the total offering of 84,97,169 shares.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category recorded an overwhelming response with a subscription rate of 187.32 times. Non-institutional investors subscribed 34.75 times, while retail individual investors (RIIs) showed significant interest with a subscription rate of 7.73 times.

IPO details 

The IPO consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 542 crore and an offer for sale of up to 44.50 lakh equity shares. The offering was priced in the range of Rs 695 to Rs 735 per share.

Earlier this week, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals announced that it had successfully raised Rs 261 crore from anchor investors.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to retire debt and for general corporate purposes. Jupiter Life Line Hospitals operates under the 'Jupiter' brand in Thane, Pune, and Indore, with a total bed capacity of 1,194 as of December 2022. Additionally, the company is in the process of developing a multi-specialty hospital in Dombivli, Maharashtra.

The IPO was managed by ICICI Securities, Nuvama Wealth Management, and JM Financial. The equity shares are expected to be listed on both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). This robust response to the IPO reflects strong investor confidence in the healthcare sector and the company's growth prospects.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published September 8th, 2023 at 19:11 IST

