×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Just Group profit surges on back of pension insurance demand

Company benefits from rise in demand for corporate pension scheme insurance.

Reported by: Business Desk
The deadline to submit pension life certificates is November 30.
Pension | Image:Pixabay
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

Pension demand surges: The Just Group in Britain has seen a notable increase in profits, driven by a surge in demand for pension insurance products. Specialising in annuities, which offer fixed income for life, the company has particularly benefited from the rise in demand for insurance coverage for corporate pension schemes, known as bulk annuities.

The current high interest rate environment has further fuelled demand for both corporate and individual annuities, contributing to Just Group's profitability.

Chief Executive David Richardson expressed confidence in the company's performance, stating that they anticipate doubling their 2021 profits of £211 million by 2024, two years earlier than initially planned, thanks to strong performance and promising future prospects.

Market response has been positive, with Just Group's shares witnessing a significant 7.6 per cent increase, making it the top gainer in the FTSE 250 index.

Industry analysts predict that the UK bulk annuity market is expected to reach record levels, surpassing £50 billion this year, with more players entering the market. Royal London has announced its entry into the market in line with this trend.

Just Group's underlying operating profit for 2023 saw a notable 47 per cent increase to £377 million, driven by robust levels of new business, surpassing the forecasted £362 million.

Despite its strong performance, Just Group remains vigilant about potential takeover interests, especially from private equity firms eyeing opportunities in the bulk annuity market.

In a move to reward shareholders, Just Group announced a dividend of 2.08 pence per share, marking a 20 per cent increase from the previous payout and surpassing the forecasted 1.97 pence.

The performance of Just Group reflects the strength of the pension insurance market and the company's strategic positioning within it, promising continued growth and profitability.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 8th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ranveer Singh-Sandeep Reddy Vanga perform at Amabni's

Ambani's Pre-Wedding

21 hours ago
The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

2 days ago
England Players

England players dive

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

2 days ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

2 days ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

2 days ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

2 days ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

2 days ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

2 days ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

2 days ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

2 days ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

3 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

3 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

3 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

3 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

3 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gupkar Alliance is Over, Announces Mehbooba Mufti

    Lok Sabha Elections8 minutes ago

  2. Explore These Unexplored Goa Beaches For A Memorable Experience

    Galleries9 minutes ago

  3. Family Politics Will End After Lok Sabha Polls: Himanta Sarma

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Women's startup loan demand surges 18% in 5 years

    Business News14 minutes ago

  5. Ajay, R Madhavan, Jyotika At Shaitaan Screening

    Web Stories15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo