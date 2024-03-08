Pension demand surges: The Just Group in Britain has seen a notable increase in profits, driven by a surge in demand for pension insurance products. Specialising in annuities, which offer fixed income for life, the company has particularly benefited from the rise in demand for insurance coverage for corporate pension schemes, known as bulk annuities.



The current high interest rate environment has further fuelled demand for both corporate and individual annuities, contributing to Just Group's profitability.



Chief Executive David Richardson expressed confidence in the company's performance, stating that they anticipate doubling their 2021 profits of £211 million by 2024, two years earlier than initially planned, thanks to strong performance and promising future prospects.



Market response has been positive, with Just Group's shares witnessing a significant 7.6 per cent increase, making it the top gainer in the FTSE 250 index.



Industry analysts predict that the UK bulk annuity market is expected to reach record levels, surpassing £50 billion this year, with more players entering the market. Royal London has announced its entry into the market in line with this trend.



Just Group's underlying operating profit for 2023 saw a notable 47 per cent increase to £377 million, driven by robust levels of new business, surpassing the forecasted £362 million.



Despite its strong performance, Just Group remains vigilant about potential takeover interests, especially from private equity firms eyeing opportunities in the bulk annuity market.



In a move to reward shareholders, Just Group announced a dividend of 2.08 pence per share, marking a 20 per cent increase from the previous payout and surpassing the forecasted 1.97 pence.



The performance of Just Group reflects the strength of the pension insurance market and the company's strategic positioning within it, promising continued growth and profitability.



(With Reuters Inputs)