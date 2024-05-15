Kangana Ranaut declares assets worth 91 crore, including 6.7 kg gold, Mercedes Bayach

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut’s total assets: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, now also a Bhartiya Janta Party politician, declared her assets ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections in Himachal Pradesh. Contesting from her hometown, Mandi, as a candidate for BJP, Ranaut submitted her nomination on Tuesday, revealing assets worth Rs 91 crore, including jewellery, cars, and immovable properties. She also disclosed a debt of Rs 17 crore.

According to the official affidavit submitted by Ranaut, she has movable assets worth Rs 28.7 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 62.9 crore. Her properties include three houses in Mumbai valued at Rs 16 crore and a bungalow in Manali worth Rs 15 crore. Additionally, she owns four properties in Chandigarh, a commercial property in Mumbai, and a commercial building in Manali.

Advertisement

In her affidavit, Ranaut declared owning 6.7 kgs of gold jewellery valued at Rs 5 crore, 60 kilos of silver jewellery worth Rs 50 lakhs, and diamond jewellery worth Rs 3 crore. Her vehicle collection includes a BMW worth Rs 98 lakh, a Mercedes Benz valued at Rs 58 lakh, and a Mercedes Maybach worth Rs 3.91 crore. She also owns a scooter valued at Rs 53,000. Her bank balance stands at Rs 1.35 crore, with Rs 2 lakh in cash.

Ranaut's highest education qualification is 12th standard, completed at a private school in Chandigarh. She entered the film industry at 18 with the movie Gangster. In her affidavit, she reported earning Rs 4 crore in 2022-2023, compared to Rs 12.3 crore the previous year.

Advertisement

After submitting her nomination, Ranaut expressed gratitude on X, sharing a picture of her submission and stating, “I am overwhelmed by the love and trust of the people of Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. I have full faith that the country will once again get a historic mandate to make Modi ji the Prime Minister.”

Ranaut has been actively campaigning, hosting several rallies in Himachal Pradesh since receiving the BJP ticket for Mandi. The polling in Himachal Pradesh is scheduled for June 1.

Advertisement