Chal mere Luna: Kinetic Green, the electric automotive arm of Pune-based Kinetic Group, will tie up with small finance banks and rope-in micro enterprises in non-urban centers of the country, to ensure that the company’s high-speed electric two-wheeler E-Luna launched on Wednesday, contributes to India's mass mobility initiative, Kinetic Green Founder and CEO, Sulajja Firodia Motwani told Republic Business, at the launch of Kinetic Group’s iconic two-wheeler Luna's highly redefined and electric version E-Luna.

“Customer finance is a key priority for we have are joining hands with partner financers who are the new age EV financers. They very well understand the needs of people who strive to own a vehicle,” said Motwani.

Kinetic Green will also partner with many of the small finance banks to ensure easy two-wheeler loans for its prospective customers, she added. Earlier, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari launched the E-Luna in an event in New Delhi.

The E-Luna comes with features including advanced 2.0 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, that delivers a range of 110 km on a single charge. The Minister was accompanied by Dr Hanif Qureshi, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, and Dr Arun Firodia, Chairman of Kinetic Group.

Nostalgia meets innovation

Recollecting his personal experience of riding a Luna two-wheeler during his college life in Maharashtra, Gadkari said, “The electric revolution in the automotive industry is gaining momentum, and Kinetic Green's E-Luna, with its versatile features and affordability, matches the government's vision for sustainable transportation."

"What catches my attention about the E-Luna is not merely the fact of it reducing carbon footprint, but along with Tier 1 cities, the E-Luna is also aimed at providing e-mobility for Tier 2, Tier 3 cities and rural areas of India,” the Minister added.

Dr Arun Firodia, Chairman of Kinetic Group said, "The E-Luna's rebirth signifies a great milestone in Kinetic’s journey, offering more than mere transportation. This ground-breaking venture not only signifies a leap into the future of transportation, but also evokes a profound sense of nostalgia, tapping into the beautiful memories and emotions connected with the Luna.”

Underlining that E-Luna preserves the nostalgic charm of its predecessor, while embracing sustainability and cutting-edge technology.

The E-Luna will be launched in a range of five attractive metallic colors, including mulberry red, pearl yellow, night star black, ocean blue, and sparkling green, allowing users to personalise their style.

E-Luna features

E-Luna is a high-speed electric two-wheeler that is 100 per cent designed, engineered and ‘Made in India’, with a vision that masses, and not just classes, participate in the EV revolution and benefit from the advantages of e-mobility of great savings and noiseless, emission-free rid, said a company press release.

“At the heart of the stylish design of the new E-Luna is its unique, metallic colored, dual-tubular, high-strength steel chassis. This heavy-duty chassis not just renders strength and durability to the vehicle; but is also the differentiating styling element of the E-Luna, giving it a contemporary look like the sport or naked motorcycles,” said the release.

The chassis makes the E-Luna capable of providing a stable ride over various terrains. Its multi-utility aspect allows it to function not only for personal mobility but also as a ‘business partner’, with a remarkable 150 kg payload capacity, the official communiqué said.

Fast charging, battery

E-Luna variants will offer options of 1.7 kWh, 2.0 kWh and subsequently, a 3.0 kWh battery pack with 150 km per charge riding range, empowering customers to choose the E-Luna as per their range and price requirement, as per the company.

E-Luna’s battery meets the highest safety standard with efficient thermal management. E-Luna is available with fast charging battery technology and swappable battery options, especially for B2B used cases, said the company release.

Other notable features include combi-braking system, telescopic front suspension, larger 16” wheel size for stability, USB charging port, three riding modes for optimising range, a detachable rear seat for flexibility, and side stand sensor for added safety, the company press release added.

Cost factor, bookings

E-Luna aspires to be more than a mode of transport, presenting itself as a comprehensive mobility solution. As per company estimates, currently the total cost of owning a petrol-based two-wheeler is around Rs 6,000-7000 per month, with easy monthly instalments (EMIs) of Rs 2,500- Rs 3,000 per month and petrol cost of around Rs 3,000- Rs 4,000 per month, making personal mobility unaffordable for many.

E-Luna’s Total cost of ownership (TCO) will be below Rs 2,500 per month, with EMI of around Rs 2,000 per month and charging cost of just Rs 300 per month, as per the company.

At a total monthly cost of only Rs 2,500, E-Luna can play a pivotal role in serving a broader demographic, addressing the mobility needs of aspirers and contributing to a sustainable and accessible future, the company statement added.

The all-new E-Luna can be pre-booked at www.kineticgreen.com for just Rs 500. Deliveries will soon start from all Kinetic Green dealerships nationwide. E-Luna will also be available on Amazon and Flipkart. E-Luna can also be personalised with range of accessories, said the company statement.

