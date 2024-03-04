Advertisement

Knight Frank's New Director: Knight Frank India has appointed Harry Chaplin Rogers as its Director of International Capital Markets. Rogers, recognised for his expertise in capital market strategies, will lead the firm's efforts to assist international and domestic clients in identifying and evaluating investment opportunities within the Indian real estate capital markets.

Cross-border investment support

In his new role, Rogers will focus on connecting offshore capital requirements with Knight Frank India's client base, aiding in the development of entry, expansion, and divestment strategies. He will collaborate with Knight Frank's global capital markets network, including Berkadia, to explore funding options across the capital stack for clients.



Expressing his outlook on the Indian real estate market, Rogers highlighted its stability and consistent growth rates, noting recent expansions in sectors such as office, warehousing, and logistics.

India's investment appeal

Shishir Baijal, Chair & MD, Knight Frank India, stressed India's attractiveness as an investment destination and expressed confidence in Rogers' ability to showcase investment potential to global investors.



"India is one of the fastest growing large economies globally, and is expected to be the third largest by GDP by 2030. It is increasingly recognised as an attractive investment destination for both global and domestic investors, owing to its robust domestic consumption, long-term economic stability, and extensive infrastructural development," Baijal said.



"Moreover, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, investors are inclined towards diversifying their portfolios geographically to mitigate risks. In this context, India, with its strong fundamentals, offers a viable opportunity. I look forward to collaborating with Harry to showcase to global investors the potential of investing in India," he added.



Rogers brings extensive experience of international markets, particularly in London, England, where he conducted major transactions in commercial and residential assets totalling over $300 million in the last three years.



