Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 21:24 IST

Know how companies are responding to attacks on ships in the Red Sea

Retail giants like Adidas, Danone, Ikea, Inditex, Marks & Spencer, and Target are facing delays and increased costs due to the crisis in the Red Sea.

Reported by: Business Desk
Red Sea
Red Sea | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Red Sea tensions: As tensions escalate in the Red Sea region due to attacks by Houthi militants, businesses worldwide are grappling with the consequences. The disruptions have forced companies to rethink their shipping routes and operations to minimise the impact on their businesses.

Automotive production challenges

In the automotive sector, major players like Geely, Michelin, Suzuki, Tesla, and Volvo Car are experiencing delays and disruptions in production and deliveries. Geely, China's second-largest automaker, foresees setbacks in electric vehicle sales, while Michelin faces logistics issues affecting finished product flows. Suzuki's Hungary plant resumed production after delays in engine deliveries, and Tesla had to suspend car production at its Berlin factory due to component shortages.

The energy industry is also feeling the strain, with companies like BP, Equinor, and Shell temporarily halting shipments through the Red Sea. QatarEnergy anticipates disruptions to liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries but assures that production remains unaffected.

Supply chain struggles

Logistics companies such as DHL and FedEx are advising customers to manage inventories closely amidst the shipping disruptions.

Retail giants like Adidas, Danone, Ikea, Inditex, Marks & Spencer, and Target are facing delays and increased costs due to the crisis in the Red Sea. These companies are working to mitigate the impact on their supply chains and operations.

Other industries, including chemicals, mining, and electronics, are also affected. Companies like Akzo Nobel, BHP Group, and Logitech are experiencing delays in shipments and higher transportation costs.

Overall, the situation in the Red Sea is causing significant disruptions across various sectors, prompting companies to adapt and find alternative solutions to navigate these challenging times.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 21:24 IST

Advertisement

