Leasehold conversion to industrial plots extended in Delhi

Advertisement

Delhi LG approves: The Small and Medium (SME) industrial units in the national capital have got a major relief as Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has extended the Conversion Scheme 2005 to industrial plots, as per an official statement. LG Saxena has granted an 'in principle' approval to the proposal for the extension subject to several conditions, the statement added.

The nod to extend the Conversion Scheme will pave the way for the conversion of industrial plots that were allotted by DSIIDC under the Relocation Scheme of 1998 from leasehold to freehold, it said. According to the statement, the decision will directly benefit nearly 22,000 industrial units or plots that were relocated by DSIIDC way back in 2000-2001.

Advertisement

The decision has fulfilled a long-pending demand of entrepreneurs in Delhi who were not allowed to sell or transfer these plots. "As reported by DSIIDC under the scheme, a total of 21,759 plots have been allotted in various industrial areas till now on leasehold basis which categorically prohibits the sale/purchase and transfer of these plots," the LG noted on file, the statement said.

As per the official document, the leasehold conversion will be allowed only in case of the industrial plots which are in the possession of the original allottee, and where the construction of the building has been completed. This scheme will apply to only those industrial plots where the original allottee has closed his industrial unit in the non-conforming area as envisaged in the scheme framed in compliance to the Supreme Court's directions.

Advertisement

The outward limit of closing the industrial unit in non-confirming areas is set as March 31, 2025, beyond which no further extension shall be provided, the statement said. Besides, allottees need to clear the payment of due conversion charges/fees to avail of conversion. There will be no remission or rebate whatsoever shall be provided in any case of conversion, the document added.

(With PTI inputs)