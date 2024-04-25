Advertisement

LG display shifts: LG Display's return to an operating loss in the first quarter of this year, driven by declining demand for both large display panels for TVs and small panels for smartphones, reflects ongoing challenges in the industry. Despite this setback, the company's performance improved compared to the same period last year, and it exceeded market expectations.

The shift in LG Display's strategy to mitigate the impact of seasonal fluctuations on its bottom line is noteworthy. By focusing on high-end products and improving cost structures, the company aims to create a more stable revenue stream. This approach aligns with the broader trend in the display industry, where differentiation through technology and quality is increasingly important amid intensifying competition.

Advertisement

LG Display's decision to reduce investment, prioritise customer-focused projects, and trim LCD production in response to competition from Chinese rivals indicates a proactive effort to adapt to market dynamics. Additionally, the company's emphasis on OLED products, known for their superior display quality, reflects its commitment to capturing demand in premium segments.

The sale of its last production plant for large LCD panels in Guangzhou, China, suggests a strategic realignment towards more profitable segments or technologies. This move could help streamline operations and optimise resources, potentially enhancing the company's financial performance in the long term.

Advertisement

Overall, LG Display's strategic shifts and focus on high-end products signal a concerted effort to navigate the challenges facing the display industry and position itself for future growth and profitability.

(with Reuters inputs)